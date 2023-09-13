Share Facebook

Ruby is the sweetest senior pup you'll ever meet. This beautiful 7-year-old German Shepherd mix gets along with absolutely everyone. She loves being around her human friends and greets everyone she meets with a big tail wag, including kids. She came to the Arizona Humane Society after her former owner was no longer able to care for her. The staff and volunteers have all fallen in love with Ruby and we think you'll agree, Ruby is practically perfect. Her only "flaw" is Ruby is scared of thunderstorms. She would like to find a loving family who will comfort her through summer storms and play with her every other day of the year too. Ruby is a large dog who weighs about 85 pounds. She would love to accompany her new family on daily walks around the neighborhood where she can greet all the neighbors while enjoying a little bit of exercise. Ruby is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Learn more about Ruby and how to adopt her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Daisy Mae | 4 years old | 60lbs | spayed female | ID# A4892967 | Daisy Mae is a pretty girl who needs someone to help her build confidence. She is a little nervous around new people and things but would be a great companion for the right family! Daisy Mae arrived at the shelter with newborn puppies, who have now all found homes of their own. Are you the right fit for Daisy Mae? She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Summer: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747460 AHS

Kitana | 1 years old | 66lbs | male | ID# A4893432 | This handsome fella has been at the shelter since June and we can’t figure out why! At only about a year old, he is still learning a lot—but he’s very smart! He’d do best in a home with someone who is willing to train him from playful puppy to perfect dog. Don’t worry, he’s very treat motivated! Kitana is at the East shelter waiting to meet you! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Augusta | 4 years old | 73lbs | neutered male | ID# A4869585 | Augusta can almost always be seen resting his head on his kennel window, hoping someone comes by who wants to meet him. As you can imagine, this is getting a bit frustrating for him—he’s been waiting since July! Augusta is very social and loves people and attention—oh, and tennis balls! Want to make Augusta’s day and take him home? He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Paulie | 1 years old | 57lbs | male | ID# A4902737 | Paulie has been at the shelter for one month and would love a home to call his own. Paulie is friendly and the perfect workout buddy. He likes to chase balls but he doesn’t promise to always bring them back. Paulie also loves romping around in some water and just enjoying the day and your company! Paulie is at the West shelter and can’t wait to meet you! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Romeo | 3 years old | 44lbs | neutered male | ID# A4884198 | Romeo O’ Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? He’s at our East shelter! This handsome boy is looking for his soulmate. Do you like people watching, eating yummy treats, and exploring? Romeo is the perfect match for you! He can be a little shy around new things, so it’s important his new home gives him time to warm up. Romeo is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Modi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747619 AHS

Cookie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750653 AHS

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bonnie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744332 AHS

Larry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750655 AHS

Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751164 AHS

McFly | 3 years old | 57lbs | neutered male | ID# A4897102 | This stud has been waiting for his forever home since July. His good looks make everyone want to say hello—and he’s okay with that! He loves to meet new people and check in on them to make sure they’re having as much fun as he is. McFly is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Nina - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Molly: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746178 AHS

Oreo and Hunny - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

