Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/30/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748817Photo by: AHS Matzah | 3 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4896477 | We don’t know much about Matzah’s mysterious past before he arrived at the shelter in July, but this 3-year-old boy seems to enjoy going for walks and exploring the great outdoors. He has trouble hearing, so he would do best in a home that is willing to go slow with him to build his confidence. Matzah is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Tuna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747623Photo by: AHS Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Dodge | 3 years old | 61lbs | neutered male | ID# A4619838 | Dodge has been waiting for his forever home since June! He’s a friendly, playful, and smart fella who loves belly rubs and back scratches! All he needs is a new family who will be patient as he learns their routine. Of course, he promises you’ll get some amazing cuddles! Dodge is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Cottage Cheese: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747841Photo by: AHS Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Regal Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747435Photo by: AHS Yapper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marigold: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748287Photo by: AHS Julia | 3 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4879742 | This wiggly pup has a contagious zest for life! She is a little nervous in her kennel, but once she is in the play yard with her favorite volunteers and staff members, she truly starts to blossom! She loves attention and, of course, treats. Julia is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Dubai | 4 years old | 47lbs | neutered male | ID# A467369 | This handsome Husky has one brown eye and one blue! In true Husky fashion, he loves to find ways to cool off and have long chats with you! Dubai is very energetic and playful, and loved playing with his previous owner’s children. Dubai’s only wish is to be the only fur baby in your household. Dubai is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC April - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Little Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Toots | 9 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A3925232 | Toots has been waiting for her new family since May and would love to spend her golden years with her favorite people! She wound up at the shelter after her previous owner became homeless. Her previous owner said she got along with other dogs, but needs to go to a home with no cats. Toots is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Erick | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4887688 | Erick is the perfect match for someone who loves to end a fun-filled day with a cuddle on the couch! He is playful and doesn’t really know his size, so he’d do best in a home with older kids. Erick is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Terry Boy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A615273Photo by: AHS Sierra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746832Photo by: AHS