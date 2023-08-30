Share Facebook

Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748817 AHS

Matzah | 3 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4896477 | We don’t know much about Matzah’s mysterious past before he arrived at the shelter in July, but this 3-year-old boy seems to enjoy going for walks and exploring the great outdoors. He has trouble hearing, so he would do best in a home that is willing to go slow with him to build his confidence. Matzah is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tuna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747623 AHS

Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dodge | 3 years old | 61lbs | neutered male | ID# A4619838 | Dodge has been waiting for his forever home since June! He’s a friendly, playful, and smart fella who loves belly rubs and back scratches! All he needs is a new family who will be patient as he learns their routine. Of course, he promises you’ll get some amazing cuddles! Dodge is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cottage Cheese: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747841 AHS

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Regal Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747435 AHS

Yapper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marigold: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748287 AHS

Julia | 3 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4879742 | This wiggly pup has a contagious zest for life! She is a little nervous in her kennel, but once she is in the play yard with her favorite volunteers and staff members, she truly starts to blossom! She loves attention and, of course, treats. Julia is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Dubai | 4 years old | 47lbs | neutered male | ID# A467369 | This handsome Husky has one brown eye and one blue! In true Husky fashion, he loves to find ways to cool off and have long chats with you! Dubai is very energetic and playful, and loved playing with his previous owner’s children. Dubai’s only wish is to be the only fur baby in your household. Dubai is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

April - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Little Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Toots | 9 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A3925232 | Toots has been waiting for her new family since May and would love to spend her golden years with her favorite people! She wound up at the shelter after her previous owner became homeless. Her previous owner said she got along with other dogs, but needs to go to a home with no cats. Toots is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Erick | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4887688 | Erick is the perfect match for someone who loves to end a fun-filled day with a cuddle on the couch! He is playful and doesn’t really know his size, so he’d do best in a home with older kids. Erick is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Terry Boy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A615273 AHS

Sierra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746832 AHS

