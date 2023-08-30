Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/30/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

chico.jpg Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748817Photo by: AHS Matzah A4896477.jpg Matzah | 3 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4896477 | We don’t know much about Matzah’s mysterious past before he arrived at the shelter in July, but this 3-year-old boy seems to enjoy going for walks and exploring the great outdoors. He has trouble hearing, so he would do best in a home that is willing to go slow with him to build his confidence. Matzah is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC tuna.jpg Tuna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747623Photo by: AHS Hannah.png Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Dodge A4619838.jpg Dodge | 3 years old | 61lbs | neutered male | ID# A4619838 | Dodge has been waiting for his forever home since June! He’s a friendly, playful, and smart fella who loves belly rubs and back scratches! All he needs is a new family who will be patient as he learns their routine. Of course, he promises you’ll get some amazing cuddles! Dodge is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC cottage cheese.jpg Cottage Cheese: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747841Photo by: AHS gerald.png Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR regal rose.jpg Regal Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747435Photo by: AHS yapper.png Yapper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR marigold.jpg Marigold: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748287Photo by: AHS Julia A4879742.jpg Julia | 3 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4879742 | This wiggly pup has a contagious zest for life! She is a little nervous in her kennel, but once she is in the play yard with her favorite volunteers and staff members, she truly starts to blossom! She loves attention and, of course, treats. Julia is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Dubai A4647369.jpg Dubai | 4 years old | 47lbs | neutered male | ID# A467369 | This handsome Husky has one brown eye and one blue! In true Husky fashion, he loves to find ways to cool off and have long chats with you! Dubai is very energetic and playful, and loved playing with his previous owner’s children. Dubai’s only wish is to be the only fur baby in your household. Dubai is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC april.png April - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR little brownie.png Little Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Toots A3925232.jpg Toots | 9 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A3925232 | Toots has been waiting for her new family since May and would love to spend her golden years with her favorite people! She wound up at the shelter after her previous owner became homeless. Her previous owner said she got along with other dogs, but needs to go to a home with no cats. Toots is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Erick A4887688.jpg Erick | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4887688 | Erick is the perfect match for someone who loves to end a fun-filled day with a cuddle on the couch! He is playful and doesn’t really know his size, so he’d do best in a home with older kids. Erick is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!Photo by: MCACC Simba Lou.png Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR terry boy.png Terry Boy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR marley.jpg Marley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A615273Photo by: AHS sierra.jpg Sierra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746832Photo by: AHS

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/30/23)

close-gallery
  • chico.jpg
  • Matzah A4896477.jpg
  • tuna.jpg
  • Hannah.png
  • Dodge A4619838.jpg
  • cottage cheese.jpg
  • gerald.png
  • regal rose.jpg
  • yapper.png
  • marigold.jpg
  • Julia A4879742.jpg
  • Dubai A4647369.jpg
  • april.png
  • little brownie.png
  • Toots A3925232.jpg
  • Erick A4887688.jpg
  • Simba Lou.png
  • terry boy.png
  • marley.jpg
  • sierra.jpg

Share

Chico: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748817AHS
Matzah | 3 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4896477 | We don’t know much about Matzah’s mysterious past before he arrived at the shelter in July, but this 3-year-old boy seems to enjoy going for walks and exploring the great outdoors. He has trouble hearing, so he would do best in a home that is willing to go slow with him to build his confidence. Matzah is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
Tuna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747623AHS
Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Dodge | 3 years old | 61lbs | neutered male | ID# A4619838 | Dodge has been waiting for his forever home since June! He’s a friendly, playful, and smart fella who loves belly rubs and back scratches! All he needs is a new family who will be patient as he learns their routine. Of course, he promises you’ll get some amazing cuddles! Dodge is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
Cottage Cheese: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747841AHS
Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Regal Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747435AHS
Yapper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Marigold: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748287AHS
Julia | 3 years old | 51lbs | spayed female | ID# A4879742 | This wiggly pup has a contagious zest for life! She is a little nervous in her kennel, but once she is in the play yard with her favorite volunteers and staff members, she truly starts to blossom! She loves attention and, of course, treats. Julia is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
Dubai | 4 years old | 47lbs | neutered male | ID# A467369 | This handsome Husky has one brown eye and one blue! In true Husky fashion, he loves to find ways to cool off and have long chats with you! Dubai is very energetic and playful, and loved playing with his previous owner’s children. Dubai’s only wish is to be the only fur baby in your household. Dubai is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
April - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Little Brownie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Toots | 9 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A3925232 | Toots has been waiting for her new family since May and would love to spend her golden years with her favorite people! She wound up at the shelter after her previous owner became homeless. Her previous owner said she got along with other dogs, but needs to go to a home with no cats. Toots is currently waiting for her forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. She’s already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
Erick | 2 years old | 46lbs | neutered male | ID# A4887688 | Erick is the perfect match for someone who loves to end a fun-filled day with a cuddle on the couch! He is playful and doesn’t really know his size, so he’d do best in a home with older kids. Erick is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend!MCACC
Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Terry Boy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Marley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A615273AHS
Sierra: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746832AHS
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next