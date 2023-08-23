Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Aphrodite - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A708961 AHS

Kingston - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742820 AHS

Buddy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A734543 AHS

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731565 AHS

Miley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740713 AHS

Natalie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735741 AHS

Starscream - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744928 AHS

Meet Marcie, an affectionate young pup who adores the companionship of humans. The staff has noticed her diligence in being potty trained, always going promptly after leaving her kennel. Marcie flourishes in an environment where patience is key, and she can gradually become at ease. Stop by to meet Marcie by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Marcie | 2 years old | 64 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4885618 | MCACC

Meet Bodean, the lovable gentle giant with a heart of gold! Initially a bit bashful, he quickly warms up and becomes a cuddle enthusiast. Bodean's easygoing nature is balanced by his love for games like fetch and those delightful bursts of energy, the famous zoomies! Stop by to meet Bodean by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets! visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Bodean | 3 years old | 63 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4889097 | MCACC

Bronson is always up for fun and cuddles! Whether it's playtime with other pups or snuggles with you, Bronson is your go-to guy. He thrives in a lively home with lots of love and attention to share. Add this adorable bundle of joy to your life! Make Bronson your forever family member by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him.Bronson | 1 years old | 51 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4880577 | MCACC

Introducing Julia, the exuberant canine who's bound to steal your heart! With an infectious enthusiasm for life, she's a wiggly bundle of joy that's hard to resist. Her dream home is one that can offer patience, time, and space to help her bloom. A family ready to take things slow and provide the support she needs to build confidence and security in her new surroundings is all Julia's looking for. Stop by to meet Maya by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Julia | 3 years old | 51 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4879742 | MCACC

Mollie Jo is overflowing with sweetness and affection. She can be a little shy at first, but with time she will show you her cuddly side. An ideal home for her is one that offers the patience to let her acclimate and build trust in her new environment. She also needs to be an only dog, and rest assured, there's an abundance of love in her to share with everyone. Come meet her by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Mollie Jo | 4 years old | 56 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4804233 | MCACC

Say hello to Lorenzo, the charming canine currently enjoying a break at Heidi's Village. Pay a visit and get to know him! Lorenzo's perfect match is an active individual seeking a furry friend to engage in play and shower with affection. His ball-chasing and fetch-playing skills are top-notch. For a seamless companionship, a home where his family can offer leash training is ideal, given his spirited nature. Come meet him by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Lorenzo | 4 years old | 55 lbs | Neuered Male | ID# A4885584 | MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next