Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Sandy, a sweet and timid girl in search of a companion to help her blossom. She longs for a home where she can bask in boundless love and attention, cherishing her golden years to the fullest. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Sandy | 7 years old | 64 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4088932 | MCACC

Vincent: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745272 AHS

Oreo and Rusty - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Introducing Maizie! Maizie is a lovable and devoted girl searching for her forever home. She loves walks outside, tasty treats and play sessions. Could you be her forever companion? Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Maizie | 2 years old | 49 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4888417 | MCACC

Houdini - - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732981 AHS

Ace is ready to live out the rest of his golden years with you! This loving guy enjoys cuddles, long walks outside and endless affection. He already knows ‘sit’ and is ready to master more skills! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Ace | 7 years old | 85 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4890686 | MCACC

Gadget: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744430 AHS

Meet Elliot, a charming soul in search of his forever family! His passions include leisurely strolls outside and heartwarming cuddles on the couch. With his sweet and affectionate nature, be prepared for him to capture your heart! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Elliot | 5 years old | 66 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4879768 | MCACC

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Tupawc, the lovable dog who thrives on human companionship! He's a social butterfly who adores being around people. Tupawc would be at his happiest in a home with someone who can shower him with attention and take him for leisurely walks. If you're looking for a devoted canine companion, Tupawc might be the perfect match! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Tupawc | 3 years old | 59 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4890829 | MCACC

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

ntroducing Zachariah! Zachariah is ready to shower you with love. This sweet boy loves the pool, playing catch, treats, and giving lots of kisses. He would thrive best in a home with no other pets and with children who can respect his boundaries. Come meet Zachariah by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Zachariah | 3 years old | 43 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4879760 | MCACC

Tati: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743556 AHS

Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731565 AHS

Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Joaquin - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Nilla Bean - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next