Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/2/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Meet Sandy, a sweet and timid girl in search of a companion to help her blossom. She longs for a home where she can bask in boundless love and attention, cherishing her golden years to the fullest. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Sandy | 7 years old | 64 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4088932 |Photo by: MCACC Vincent: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745272Photo by: AHS Oreo and Rusty - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Introducing Maizie! Maizie is a lovable and devoted girl searching for her forever home. She loves walks outside, tasty treats and play sessions. Could you be her forever companion? Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Maizie | 2 years old | 49 lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4888417 |Photo by: MCACC Houdini - - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732981Photo by: AHS Ace is ready to live out the rest of his golden years with you! This loving guy enjoys cuddles, long walks outside and endless affection. He already knows ‘sit’ and is ready to master more skills! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Ace | 7 years old | 85 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4890686 |Photo by: MCACC Gadget: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744430Photo by: AHS Meet Elliot, a charming soul in search of his forever family! His passions include leisurely strolls outside and heartwarming cuddles on the couch. With his sweet and affectionate nature, be prepared for him to capture your heart! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Elliot | 5 years old | 66 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4879768 |Photo by: MCACC Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Meet Tupawc, the lovable dog who thrives on human companionship! He's a social butterfly who adores being around people. Tupawc would be at his happiest in a home with someone who can shower him with attention and take him for leisurely walks. If you're looking for a devoted canine companion, Tupawc might be the perfect match! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Tupawc | 3 years old | 59 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4890829 |Photo by: MCACC Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR ntroducing Zachariah! Zachariah is ready to shower you with love. This sweet boy loves the pool, playing catch, treats, and giving lots of kisses. He would thrive best in a home with no other pets and with children who can respect his boundaries. Come meet Zachariah by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets!Zachariah | 3 years old | 43 lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4879760 |Photo by: MCACC Tati: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743556Photo by: AHS Luna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731565Photo by: AHS Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Joaquin - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Nilla Bean - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR