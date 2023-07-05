Share Facebook

Mollie Jo is a sweet and loving girl who would be the perfect addition to your family. She is shy at first, but once you get to know her, she will open-up and show you her loving side. She’d do best in a home where she is given the time and space to get to know and trust her new surroundings. She must be your one and only dog, but don't worry, she has more than enough love to go around. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Mollie Jo | 4 years old | 56lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4804233 | MCACC

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Niles! Niles is ready to live out the rest of his golden years in a forever loving home. He loves nothing more than leisurely strolls in the great outdoors, basking in the sunshine. With his easy-going and loving personality, he is sure to steal your heart. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Niles | 8 years old | 58lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4857439 | MCACC

Trixie is a young and energetic pup looking for her forever bff! She enjoys engaging in zoomies in the play yard and frequent pets. She’d do best in a home with no small animals and as an only pet so she can soak in ALL the love and attention. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Trixie | 3 years old | 52lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4786219| MCACC

Krieg - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Dulce is loyal and beautiful girl that will capture your heart. She’d do best in a home with older children who can understand her needs and give her space when necessary. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Dulce | 2 years old | 70lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4833353 | MCACC

Willow - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Dilly - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Angel - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Houdini - - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Cadan is ready to spend the rest of his years in a forever home! Cadan is a loving boy and loyal boy with a kind heart. He needs a patient owner who can help him learn new tricks so he can be his best self. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Cadan | 7 years old | 61lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4765292 | MCACC

Pumpkin - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Orion is ready to find his perfect match! With his charming personality and quick learning abilities, this little smarty-paws is sure to steal your heart. He loves nothing more than leisurely strolls in the great outdoors, basking in the sunshine. Orion would be happiest in a home with older kids and a family experienced in dog training. They'll have the incredible opportunity to teach him new skills and watch him shine. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Orion | 2 years old | 51lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4851958 | MCACC

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jon Snow - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Brienne - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

