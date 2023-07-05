Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (7/5/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Mollie Jo is a sweet and loving girl who would be the perfect addition to your family. She is shy at first, but once you get to know her, she will open-up and show you her loving side. She’d do best in a home where she is given the time and space to get to know and trust her new surroundings. She must be your one and only dog, but don't worry, she has more than enough love to go around. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Mollie Jo | 4 years old | 56lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4804233 |Photo by: MCACC Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Meet Niles! Niles is ready to live out the rest of his golden years in a forever loving home. He loves nothing more than leisurely strolls in the great outdoors, basking in the sunshine. With his easy-going and loving personality, he is sure to steal your heart. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Niles | 8 years old | 58lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4857439 |Photo by: MCACC Trixie is a young and energetic pup looking for her forever bff! She enjoys engaging in zoomies in the play yard and frequent pets. She’d do best in a home with no small animals and as an only pet so she can soak in ALL the love and attention. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Trixie | 3 years old | 52lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4786219|Photo by: MCACC Krieg - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Dulce is loyal and beautiful girl that will capture your heart. She’d do best in a home with older children who can understand her needs and give her space when necessary. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Dulce | 2 years old | 70lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4833353 |Photo by: MCACC Willow - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Dilly - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Angel - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Houdini - - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Cadan is ready to spend the rest of his years in a forever home! Cadan is a loving boy and loyal boy with a kind heart. He needs a patient owner who can help him learn new tricks so he can be his best self. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Cadan | 7 years old | 61lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4765292 |Photo by: MCACC Pumpkin - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Orion is ready to find his perfect match! With his charming personality and quick learning abilities, this little smarty-paws is sure to steal your heart. He loves nothing more than leisurely strolls in the great outdoors, basking in the sunshine. Orion would be happiest in a home with older kids and a family experienced in dog training. They'll have the incredible opportunity to teach him new skills and watch him shine. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Orion | 2 years old | 51lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4851958 |Photo by: MCACC Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jon Snow - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Brienne - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR