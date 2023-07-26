Share Facebook

Baxter: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743595 AHS

Say hello to Sugar, the petite bundle of endless energy! Sugar is on the lookout for a loving home that can keep up with her zest for life! When it's time to rest, all she desires is a soft, comfy spot to rest in. If you're ready to match Sugar's energy and provide her with all the love and comfort she deserves, she'll be your forever faithful companion, bringing joy and happiness to your life. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Sugar | 8 years old | 38lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A3965219 | MCACC

Margaret: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744810 AHS

Krista: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743987 AHS

Buddy is a water-loving, cuddle enthusiast with a taste for treats! Despite his age, Buddy's got loads of spunk that'll keep you entertained and smiling! Buddy's ideal forever home would be one that understands the importance of giving him time to decompress and get familiar with his new surroundings. Patience and love will help him feel right at home! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Buddy | 8 years old | 66lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4491704 | MCACC

Cherry is on a mission to fill your days with joy and love! Her dream family is one that shares her love for walks, playful yard time, and of course, lots of cuddles! Cherry is one smart cookie who takes treats gently and can't wait to learn new tricks with her new family! For her comfort, a household with older children would be ideal, as they can understand her body language best. As an older dog, Cherry appreciates slow and controlled introductions to other furry friends, but she'd prefer to be the only pet, soaking up all the love and attention just for herself! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet Cherry!Cherry | 7 years old | 65lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4882363 | MCACC

Nilla Bean - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Magdalen can't wait to dazzle you with her walking skills, making your strolls together the best you've ever experienced! Magdalen's enthusiasm for walking will inspire both of you to lead a healthier, happier life side by side! Join Magdalen on this incredible journey of companionship and growth, as you explore the world together, one paw at a time! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Magdalen | 2 years old | 51lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4885015 | MCACC

Meet Mickey, the people-loving pup who's eager to capture your heart! His ultimate joy comes from being around humans, and he's ready to shower his new family with endless love and affection! Mickey's dream home would be one where he gets plenty of attention and companionship. If you're looking for a loyal and loving companion who thrives on human connection, Mickey is the perfect match for you! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Mickey | 5 years old | 76lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4092379 | MCACC

Simba Lou - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Georgie, the senior pup with a perfect blend of chill and cheer! He's a mellow guy, but don't be fooled – there's still plenty of pep left in his step! Georgie's dream forever home would be with a family who enjoys some relaxing downtime as much as he does. While he might not be as rowdy as he once was, he's always up for some good ol' fun! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Georgie| 9 years old | 59lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4882338 | MCACC

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Nina - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Talimaia: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697898 AHS

Joaquin - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Twix: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743837 AHS

Houdini - - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

