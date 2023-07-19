Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Introducing Brie! This sweet and gentle lady is all about relaxation and enjoying the grass while dog-watching. She's already mastered "sit" and is eager to learn even more commands! Brie's ideal home is one where her calm energy and gentle nature are cherished and appreciated. She'll thrive in the company of people who can give her the love and attention she deserves. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Brie | 3 years old | 46lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4879538 | MCACC

Khaos: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742326 AHS

Spirit - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Elvi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A519148 AHS

Dolly is a fun gal to be around! She enjoys a fun game of fetch and splashing around in water. Her excitement for toys is contagious, but to help her manners, human friends should be 12+ years old. Her perfect home is one where she can be the center of attention. Being your one and only pet is what she dreams of, so let's make Dolly the star of your world! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Dolly | 2 years old | 81lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4879361 | MCACC

Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742815 AHS

Meet Pusher, the big hunk of love who's all about fetch! He's looking for a forever home with adults or older children who can embrace his playful nature and jumpy behaviors while guiding him through the learning process. Pusher is a fan of treats, but sometimes he can get a bit grabby. He needs a patient and understanding family who can help him work through these quirks and teach him proper manners. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Pusher | 4 years old | 68lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4877620 | MCACC

Lucky: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A743126 AHS

Naboo has been diligently working on self-improvement, especially when it comes to leash walking. This lovable pup is brimming with excitement to give and receive love! His ideal home would be one with older kids who have experience and can help him learn new skills. Together, they can embark on an adventure of love, learning, and endless fun! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Naboo | 1 years old | 52lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4861282 | MCACC

Kirby - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Kalei, the adorable and sweet fur baby you'll instantly fall in love with! Kalei loves to look her best and enjoys being brushed, especially when she's rocking her cute bandana! To make Kalei feel safe and secure, she needs a home where she can be given plenty of time, patience, and understanding. If there are human siblings, older ones would be ideal, as she can be a bit wary of fast or new things. Life at the shelter has been challenging for Kalei, and she would thrive in a home where she can experience more socialization and love. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Kalei | 2 years old | 46lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4880633 | MCACC

Spork is a charming pup who'll steal your heart! He is incredibly smart and eager to learn, soaking up new knowledge from you with enthusiasm. Already a pro at "sit" and "shake," he'll melt your heart with his gentle demeanor when receiving treats. While they adore your attention, they might shine brightest as the only fur child in your life. Ready to fall in love? Head over to Maricopa.gov/Pets and meet this adorable companion!Spork | 7 years old | 55lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4868827 | MCACC

Lyra is looking for a cozy place to enjoy her retirement. At 8 years old this Chihuahua has already mastered what it takes to be a "good dog" and has learned to appreciate the finer things in life. If Lyra's adorable gray face doesn't win you over then her personality sure will. This sweet senior puts a smile on everyone's face. She loves to curl up in someone's lap and enjoy lots of love and gentle pets. Weighing in at just 15 pounds, Lyra is the perfect lap dog. Lyra does enjoy a leisurely walk around the neighborhood, but she does not require a lot of exercise. She will be more than happy to curl up next to her new family on the couch after she gets a chance to stretch her little legs. Lyra is waiting to meet her new family at the Arizona Humane Society's PetSmart Scottsdale location (near Miller and Camelback). Learn more about Lyra and the rest of AHS' adoptable pets at azhumane.org/adopt. Right now, all of AHS' adoptable pets have $20 adoption fees through July! AHS

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Joaquin - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Nina - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next