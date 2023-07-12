Share Facebook

Oscar is a cat with a larger-than-life personality. When he arrived at the Arizona Humane Society, the normal cat kennels weren't quite up to Oscar's standards. So, he moved into the President and CEO's office. He wasted no time in making himself right at home. Oscar loves attention and frequently interrupts meetings with his attention-seeking antics. He is very affectionate and loves to greet new people by rubbing up against their legs and purring loudly. Now, Oscar is looking for a home of his very own. He would love to find a family who will give him all the chin scratches and cuddles he deserves. Oscar prefers to be the center of attention and needs to be the only cat in his new home. He is waiting to meet his new family at AHS' South Mountain Campus. Learn more about him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Meet Mojo! Mojo is ready to find his perfect home. He loves nothing more than leisurely strolls outside, basking in the sunshine. With sweet and loving personality, he is sure to steal your heart. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Mojo | 2 years old | 60lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4889560 | MCACC

Arlo is a sweet and gentle boy! When you give him treats, he is eager to learn new tricks. He will need support learning how to walk on a leash. He can be a little unsure of new surroundings and people at first, but with time he will come out of his shell. His ideal home is with older kids who can help build his confidence. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Arlo | 1 years old | 57lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4756726 | MCACC

Hope is ready to go home with you! This beautiful girl is all love! She enjoys cuddles, long walks outside and endless affection. Hope can be shy at first, but with time will open-up and show you are sweet personality. She already knows ‘sit’ and is ready to master more skills! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Hope | 3 years old | 54lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4878633 | MCACC

Fern is a shy girl seeking a companion to help her come out of her shell. She’d do best in a home where she is the only dog as she will need lots of time to help me adjust to her new life. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Fern | 4 years old | 37lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4868720 | MCACC

Reggie is looking for a forever bestie! He can be shy at first, but with some love and belly rubs, he will open-up. He has already mastered 'sit' and 'down'! He would be great in a forever family with older human siblings. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Reggie | 2 years old | 52lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4878475 | MCACC

Say hello to Jasmine! Jasmine is an energetic and playful girl. She loves walks outside, treats and engaging in zoomies in the play yard. Now all she needs is a forever companion! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Jasmine | 3 years old | 50lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4871309| MCACC

