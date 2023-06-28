Share Facebook

Champagne is ready to be your forever bff! Champagne is looking for a patient and loving owner who can help build her confidence. She may be shy and unsure at first, but with time she will blossom and show you her loving personality. She’d do best in a home with older children and no other pets. Despite her difficult past, she’s ready for a new beginning and can't wait to find a loving family. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Champagne | 2 years old | 64lbs | Spayed Female| ID# A4870178 | MCACC

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Max: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740556 AHS

Blue Boy is a big affectionate guy who'll steal your heart! He's looking for a loving home and can't wait to shower you with love and devotion. Blue Boy loves leaning in for pets and treats. During walks, he may pull on his leash due to excitement, but don't worry! He will quickly calm down and becomes an easygoing walker. Blue Boy would thrive in a household with older children and no other fur companions. Due to his size, he requires an experienced owner who can help him learn essential commands, like sitting and more. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Blue Boy | 8 years old | 62lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A3822278 | MCACC

Kahlua is ready to go home with you! Kahlua is a loveable girl who enjoys endless cuddles and attention. She is also treat motivated and already know how to “sit”. She’d do best in a home with a family willing to work on her confidence and training. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Kahlua | 3 years old | 53lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4861093 | MCACC

Bada Boom: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738813 AHS

Spider: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738862 AHS

Juno - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Jaque is just one of the many lives saved in the Arizona Humane Society's Bottle Baby Kitten ICU. He and his littermates unfortunately lost their mother when they were just a few days old. The whole litter was brought to AHS back in May so they could get the round-the-clock care they needed. For weeks, staff and volunteers in this special Intensive Care Unit bottle-fed Jaque and his littermates and worked to keep them warm. Then, he was placed in a loving Foster Hero home where he could continue to grow and learn. Now, Jaque and the rest of his littermates have grown into playful kittens, and they are ready to graduate into homes of their very own. He is still only 8 weeks old right now, but he would love to find a family who will help him grow into a healthy, happy cat. Jaque is waiting to meet his new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. To learn more about Jaque and the rest of AHS' adoptable pets visit azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Andy is eagerly seeking his perfect home. ️ Andy is a true outdoors enthusiast, always ready for an adventure in the great outdoors. He also knows the value of relaxation and snuggle time. He's an expert cuddler and will gladly curl up next to you on lazy afternoons. Andy has so much love to give, and he's ready to shower his new family with endless affection. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Andy | 9 years old | 70lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4886611 | MCACC

Lola is a sweet and affectionate gal who LOVES tasty treats and learning new tricks. Her kisses are the best! She’d do best in a home with endless love and affection! Her adoption fee is a bargain! Not only do you get a new BFF, but it also includes her spay surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and even some cool coupons! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Lola | 4 years old | 54lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4860489 | MCACC

Max Diaz - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Sheila: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737729 AHS

Hank and Peggy - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Zeus: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740289 AHS

Redford is a sweet boy who needs a home with lots of love and patience. He is shy at first, but once you get to know him, he will open-up and show you his loving side. Redford would do best in a home with older kids as he can be a little jumpy when he’s excited. However, his playful energy and affectionate nature will make him a cherished companion for years to come. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Redford | 3 years old | 69lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4853064 | MCACC

Buzz - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Connie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741237 AHS

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

