Kira and Pulga came to the Arizona Humane Society earlier this month after their former family could do longer take care of them. Despite their size difference, these two are simply inseparable. We are looking for a home with enough love for both of them. Kira is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who greets everyone with a big tail wag. Her best friend, Pulga, is a 1-year-old Fox Terrier mix who loves to play chase. Both of these loveable dogs have lived with other dogs and children before. They understand basic commands like "sit" and "stay" in both Spanish and English. Kira and Pulga are waiting to meet their new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. Learn more about them at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Charlie is eagerly awaiting her forever home to spend her golden years in pure bliss. Charlie is a sweet-natured companion who absolutely adores pets and affection. She’s the perfect furry friend to bring joy and love into your life. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Charlie | 7 years old | 46lbs | Spayed female | ID# A3401844 | MCACC

Jordan: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740221 AHS

This long timer is STILL waiting to find a home! Our sweet boy, Jim, loves long walks, tasty treats and endless attention. He’s a social butterfly who enjoys the company of others. Now he just needs his forever companion. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Jim | 6 years old | 69lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4832586 | MCACC

Biscuit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740808 AHS

Turtle is a pint-sized cutie who is ready to go home with you! This boy loves cuddles and affection. His ideal home would be with a loving and patient family. He may be a little shy at first, but with time he will break out of his shell and showcase his shining personality. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Turtle | 7 years old | 30lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4882611 | MCACC

Wicket - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Oscar: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677538 AHS

Sweet boy Max is ready to go home with you! Max's mighty spirit and unwavering enthusiasm will captivate you. His favorite pastimes are running around the yard with the zoomies and belly rubs. Don't miss the chance to bring sweet Max into your life! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Max | 5 years old | 68lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4022597 | MCACC

Edd: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738758 AHS

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Norixious, the adorable canine, is on a quest to find a forever pal! With his sweet and friendly disposition, he's a true gem in search of a lifelong playmate. Norixious is bursting with affection and is eager to shower you with love and companionship. Whether it's engaging in playful romps, embarking on adventurous walks, or simply curling up for cozy snuggles, Norixious is the perfect partner for creating lasting memories. Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Belle | 2 years old | 58lbs | Neutered Male| ID# A4885631 | MCACC

Parker is an easy-going guy who loves taking a relaxing stroll and spending time with his favorite people. He’d do best in a home as an only fur-child with human siblings 12 years and older. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Parker | 5 years old | 57lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4877412 | MCACC

Magpie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740140 AHS

Otis: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722587 AHS

Kassi and Sammi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

