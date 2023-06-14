Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/14/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Introducing Belle, the perfect furry companion for those seeking an energetic yet snuggle-loving sidekick! With her exceptional leash-walking skills, she's ready to accompany you on countless adventures. Belle would thrive in a dog-savvy home, ideally as the only fur-child. Experience the joy of having Belle's unconditional love by adopting her today! Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Belle | 3 years old | 53lbs | Spayed female | ID# A4865724 |Photo by: MCACC Sammy Lee and Nina Mae - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Trumble was first brought into the shelter May 19th and has been patiently waiting to find his perfect place. He is a kind boy who is looking for a supportive family who can give him endless love and care. He would love nothing more than a slow stroll around the block, sniffing flowers. Trumble will need to see a trusted family veterinarian for additional support. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Trumble | 9 years old | 95lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4882563 |Photo by: MCACC Duke: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A730807Photo by: AHS Meet Betsy, the lovable canine companion! This friendly and loyal girl is always eager to stay by your side, offering sweet cuddles as a reward for helping her learn to walk on a leash. While she may be shy in new situations, Betsy's ideal home is with humans over 5 years old who appreciate the joys of snuggling, going on walks, and showing a little patience. If you're looking for a perfect match, Betsy's is waiting to bring joy and love into your life! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Betsy | 3 years old | 51lbs | Spayed female | ID# A4869368 |Photo by: MCACC Frank is a gentle soul who loves to go for walks to sniff and explore. He enjoys endless snuggles and is ready to enjoy his golden years in a comfy home with you! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Frank | 8 years old | 54lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4868032|Photo by: MCACC Loyal Daffodil is in search of a faithful companion. While she may be a bit hesitant with new experiences, Daffodil seeks a patient family who can help her blossom by building trust and confidence. With a gentle nature and a fondness for treats, Daffodil flourishes in the presence of adults and older kids, making their love and time the perfect match for her. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Daffodil | 3 years old | 50lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4869370 |Photo by: MCACC Kassi and Sammi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Our adorable pup, Kobe needs a loving family ASAP. Kobe is a smart boy and already know “sit,” “stay,” and will come to you when called. His favorite pastimes are running around the yard with the zoomies and belly rubs. Don't miss the chance to bring sweet Kobe into your life! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Kobe | 5 years old | 71lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4782806 |Photo by: MCACC Joaquin - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Sonny: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738796Photo by: AHS Jovie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738870Photo by: AHS Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Max: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737036Photo by: AHS Tyler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR