Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Shelly and Stewart - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Reggie | 5 year old | 53 lbs | male | ID # A4926694 | Reggie's independent nature is only matched by his charm! He loves exploring his surroundings, eating treats, and receiving plenty of neck scratches. Reggie will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dixon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769901 AHS

Meet Whisk, a 6-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a heart of gold. Whisk found herself at the Arizona Humane Society in March after being rescued by our Field Team. She was confiscated from her previous owner who would physically abuse her and treat her how no animal should ever be treated. Once admitted to our trauma hospital, Whisk was examined for any internal injuries that she may have sustained but was thankfully found to be in good health.Aside from the discovery of two benign masses, Whisk is a fit and fun girl who loves to meet new people and is always on her best behavior. She's low maintenance and prefers the slow, simple pleasures of life, making her the perfect addition to any calm household. All Whisk wants is the chance for someone to appreciate how loyal and sweet she really is. If Whisk sounds like the girl for you, come meet her at our South Mountain campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Bailey | 2 years old | 44 pounds | female | ID # A4952657 | Bailey is a shy, timid dog, but she won't be afraid to try and give you kisses once you earn her trust. She would do best in home that will go slow with her and give her time to decompress. Bailey will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Godiva - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A773653 AHS

Barry | 7 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4516904 | Barry is a polite, playful pup who can't wait to find a home. He likes to spend his time in the play yard exploring and sniffing around, but when he's done, he'll run right up to you for some pets. Barry will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Marshall | 5 years old | 54 lbs | male | ID # A4909437 | Marshall is a calm and affection dog who enjoys nestling his head in your lap for pets. He has been described as a gentle dog who loves to explore new places. Marshall will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Nate - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772745 AHS

Lala | 3 years old | 69 pounds | female | ID # A4665203 | Lala is a smart and playful girl who loves belly rubs and cuddling with her people! This volunteer favorite is potty trained, crate trained and knows commands including sit, down, wait and stay. Lala will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Somoh | 10 years old | 99 pounds | male | ID # A4952470 | This sweet senior has been described as a gentle, low-energy dog with a curious nature. He doesn't seem to know any commands, but he makes up for it with his affectionate personality! Somoh will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gladys - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764335 AHS

Chipmunk - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769090 AHS

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A710096 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lana - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767351 AHS

Bruiser - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next