Meet Virginia Woof! Virginia is a literary gem with an easy-going personality, eagerly awaiting her forever home. With her calm and mild-mannered nature, she promises to infuse endless joy into your household. She is the perfect match for just about anyone over the age of 5 years old. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to make her a part of your own chapter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Virginia Woof | 3 years old | 66lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4869170 | MCACC

Kassi and Sammi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Looking for a constant source of joy in your life? Look no further than Bella, the pawsitively delightful companion who will fill your days with love! This sweet girl is ready to steal your heart and become the furry family member you've been dreaming of. Bella's ideal home would be one with older children and experienced owners who can help her learn and grow. Give Bella the loving home she deserves by visiting Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Bella | 3 years old | 65lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4855308 | MCACC

Bandit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732482 AHS

Gator is a certified cuddlebug who craves attention and snuggles. Gator knows how to walk like a true pro on a leash. With his excellent leash manners, every walk is a fun adventure. Gator is on the lookout for a special home with older children, where their loving and affectionate nature can truly shine. He would thrive with someone who is willing to provide in-home training and help him become the best version of themselves. Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Gator | 2 years old | 70lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4873298 | MCACC

Curly is a food-loving pup in search of a forever home. His love for treats work as the perfect motivator for training sessions. He will conquer training sessions with a wagging tail and a heart full of love. Curly may be a bit shy at first, but with your patient guidance, he'll blossom into your loyal best friend. Curly would do best in a calm home environment, where he can thrive alongside adults and kids who are 12 years or older. Curly will need additional care from a family veterinarian. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Curly | 1 years old | 61lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4865083 | MCACC

Drogo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736746 AHS

Tyler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chunks: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738415 AHS

Turko is a tail-wagging, friendly pup who's ready to be your forever friend! Give him time to get to know you, and his affectionate nature will shine through. Turko is searching for a special home where they can be your one and only fur child. With his loyal and devoted spirit, Turko will fill your life with love, companionship, and endless cuddles. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Turko | 7 years old | 49lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4215939 | MCACC

Bella: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A734012 AHS

Remington - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rowley is a playful and friendly pup looking to find his forever bff. Rowley is a quick learner who craves new adventures and the chance to learn new skills. Walking on a leash is still a new experience for Rowley, but with your guidance, he'll be strutting beside you on amazing adventures in no time! Rowley would do best in a loving home filled with adults and older kids who can match his energetic nature and spend quality time with him. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Rowley | 11 months old | 56lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4874901 | MCACC

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

He may be small, but Georgie the Chihuahua has overcome some big hurdles in his life. He was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after a good Samaritan witnessed him being hit by a car back in March. He suffered a badly broken pelvis and had to be treated in AHS trauma hospital. Then Georgie was sent to a loving Foster Hero home to rest and recover. Now, after months of recovery, Georgie is finally ready to find a home of his own. After everything he's been through, we think Georgie deserves a home that will spoil him with lots of yummy treats and belly rubs. He is waiting to meet his new family at AHS' South Mountain campus. Learn more about Georgie at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Charles: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738499 AHS

Ursula: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735045 AHS

Jack Jack: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A700571 AHS

