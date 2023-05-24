Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ursula: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735045 AHS

AddyIt’s smiles galore! Our Canine charmer, Addy, is ready to go home with you! This lovable pup will lean right up against you, craving your undivided attention and affection. Her infectious smile and sweat nature are guaranteed to brighten your days. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Addy | 3 years old | 40lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4853737 | MCACC

Steele: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735979 AHS

SandiAre you ready to fall in love with Sandi? This senior sweetheart is the perfect blend of fun and tranquility. This happy girl enjoys playtime, but also has a calm and easygoing nature that will bring a sense of peace to your home. She walks like a pro on a leash and is the perfect petite size for those with smaller homes.. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Sandi | 7 years old | 40lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4857679 | MCACC

Dayton: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736290 AHS

HendrixGet ready to rock and roll with Hendrix! Hendrix is a ball-chasing dynamo and an affectionate cuddle-bug rolled into one! This playful guy loves spending time with humans and will shower you with love and kisses. His favorite activities include yard playtime, tummy rubs and a game of fetch. With Hendrix, Patience is key as he learns to walk on a leash, but with your loving guidance, he'll be strutting his stuff in no time. Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Hendrix | 2 years old | 53lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4872485 | MCACC

Leo: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735974 AHS

Steven and Theodore - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Bambi is a 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. This sweet mama dog had 5 little puppies trailing after her when she was found as a stray on the Navajo Nation near Chinle, Arizona back in April. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society through AHS' Project Reachout. Once in AHS' care, Bambi and her puppies were placed in a foster home where she could continue to nurse her puppies and help them grow. Now that her puppies are all grown up, Bambi is ready for a home of her own. Bambi is very loving and enjoys cuddling with her favorite humans. She's also the perfect co-pilot for a summer road trip because she loves going for car rides. Bambi is a medium sized dog who weighs 35 pounds. Bambi is waiting to meet her future family at AHS' South Mountain campus. Learn more about her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

TroutTrout knows he's got that boxer charm, but he's also aware that he needs a human with experience in training to help him be the best he can be. His high energy level comes with a strong desire to learn and please his future family. The perfect home for Trout would be with someone who has dog training experience and is committed to working with him. Give Trout the loving home he deserves by visitng Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Trout | 4 years old | 66lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4846427 | MCACC

Pandita: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736080 AHS

AdonisLooking for the personal trainer you've always wanted? Meet Adonis, the furry fitness enthusiast ready to make your life healthier and happier! Adonis is a loving and energetic dog who loves going on long walks, playful zoomies and a thrilling game of fetch. He would do best in a home with older children who can keep up with his lively spirit. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Adonis | 8 years old | 48lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4854392 | MCACC

MCACC

Russ and Rex - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meatloaf: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737566 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next