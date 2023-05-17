Share Facebook

Triforce is a resilient and playful pup! He doesn’t let his three legs slow him down and is always up for a game of fetch. Our sweet guy is looking for a loving home with older children who can match his energetic spirit! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Triforce | 5 years old | 52lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4839968 | MCACC

Archie – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729894 AHS

Ready for endless fun and adventure? Whether it's a game of fetch or a long hike in the great outdoors, Opi is always up for the challenge. Opi would most thrive in a home with older children who can match his playful energy and embrace an active lifestyle! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Opi | 2 years old | 56lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4825924 | MCACC

Brynn is the ultimate cuddle companion! She adores attention and is guaranteed to make your heart melt. While still mastering leash walking, Brynn is making remarkable progress. For her best start, she'll thrive with a family who appreciates the value of a gentle approach. With patience and understanding, Brynn will transform into an incredibly loyal companion. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Brynn | 1 years old | 55lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4869973 | MCACC

Hazel is a friendly and affectionate girl who LOVES belly rubs! Though she may be a little nervous at first, just a little patience is all it takes for her to blossom and show her loving side. Hazel would thrive best in a home with older human siblings where she can gradually get to know everyone. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Hazel | 5 years old | 42lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4865712 | MCACC

Russ and Rex - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ralphy – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A715591 AHS

Malone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Canelo! This boy is 6 years young, calm, affectionate and looking for a forever home. He walks great on leash, rides nicely in the car and loves people! Canelo recently attended the One Love AZ Mutt Manner training class and got the full VIP treatment. He was pampered with a spa treatment, humored us with a little dress-up and played with puzzle toys and showed off his fetch skills. Make Canelo a part of your family! You can visit him at the Maricopa County East valley shelter in Mesa. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Canelo | 6 years old | 70lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4569606 | MCACC

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Attention, dog lovers! Our little lady, Juliet, is still waiting to find her forever home! Juliet is an easy-going gal and the ideal candidate for leisure strolls and couch cuddles. She's ready to embrace the warmth and comfort of a loving family. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Juliet | 6 years old | 48lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4842089 | MCACC

Austin – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709402 AHS

Dustin – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722819 AHS

Finn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A730645 AHS

Henry – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A730353 AHS

Seraphine – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731293 AHS

Zanny – https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732642 AHS

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

