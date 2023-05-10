Share Facebook

Taylor has made a long journey to find her forever home. This sweet, 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix was pregnant when she was found as a stray near Tulsa, Oklahoma. The shelter there didn't have room for her and her growing litter of puppies so the Arizona Humane Society's Project Reachout brought her all the way to Arizona to start a new life! Shortly after Taylor arrived, she welcomed 10 adorable puppies into the world. Taylor and her puppies were placed in a Foster Hero home where her puppies could grow big and strong. Now that her puppies are big enough to find homes of their own, it's Taylor's turn to find the perfect match. She would love to find a loving family to give her all the belly rubs she deserves. Right now, adoption fees for Taylor and all of AHS' adoptable pets are totally free until Monday, March 15. Learn more about Taylor and the rest of AHS' adoptable pets at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

CalypsoAre you ready to welcome a loving and playful furry friend into your family? Look no further than Calypso. Calypso is a sweet girl who loves exploring the world. She is a pro on the leash and enjoys leisurely strolls and invigorating adventures. Calypso is a great fit for a home with both kids and adults. She may be initially shy, but with patience and understanding, she will gradually come out of her shell. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Calypso | 5 years old | 52lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4860512 | MCACC

Shadow - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Amelia Earhart: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A734860 AHS

TurboOur sweet boy Turbo is looking for his forever home! With Turbo by your side, long walks will become cherished moments of connection and exploration. Turbo's treat-loving nature makes him the perfect student for learning new tricks. Turbo yearns for a peaceful home with adults and older kids, where he can be showered with unconditional love as your one and only. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Turbo | 2 years old | 36lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4865695 | MCACC

Coco: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723253 AHS

Dasani: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731218 AHS

Bear - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Fia - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

SamsonOur furry friend, Samson, wants to go home with you! He's looking for a forever companion to stroll through his golden years with, basking in leisurely walks and cozy cuddle sessions. If you're looking for a movie-night buddy who craves belly rubs, Samson is your perfect match! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Samson | 8 years old | 67lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4817480 | MCACC

Doodle: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A731925 AHS

Maya - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

MahoneySearching for a furry friend who adores long walks and learning new tricks? Look no further than Mahoney! With Mahoney, every moment is filled with endless fun. Whether you're exploring new trails or teaching her impressive tricks, the bond you'll share is sure to be paw-fectly unforgettable. Mahoney will best thrive in a home with adults and older children, where she can receive unlimited love and attention. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Mahoney | 7 years old | 53lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4845829| MCACC

Julianna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A735179 AHS

GomezLooking for a furry companion to join your family? Meet Gomez! Gomez is an affectionate boy who is eagerly seeking a loving forever home. This adorable pup has a special talent—he's an excellent taste tester! If you enjoy tasty snacks, Gomez is the perfect guy to share those delicious moments with. Although Gomez is incredibly friendly, he prefers to be the only fur baby in the household. This means he can receive all the undivided attention and love he deserves. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Gomez| 7 years old | 53lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4833425 | MCACC

Spyro: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A722876 AHS

Jackson: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A733472 AHS

SaguaroYour ultimate desert companion is here. Say hello to Saguaro! Whether it's a leisurely stroll through the park, a refreshing dip in the doggie pool, or an exhilarating game of fetch, Saguaro is always ready to join in on the fun! If you're an active family seeking a loyal companion to accompany you on your adventures, Saguaro is your guy. He’s eager to be your personal trainer, motivating you to stay active and embrace an adventurous lifestyle. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Saguaro | 2 years old | 51lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4847450 | MCACC

Jayden and Squirt - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

