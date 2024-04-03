Share Facebook

Lita | 8 years old | 57 pounds | female | ID # A4932518 | Lita came in with 10 puppies in January. Her puppies were adopted, but she's still here waiting for a forever home. She is affectionate and would be perfect for someone looking for a calm dog. Lita will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Toyotathon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A768734 AHS

Han | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | ID # A4940457 | Han is a playful, energetic pup who can't wait to live in a home! He still needs to learn some manners, but he's happy to learn some new tricks in exchange for treats. Han will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ada | 2 years old | 54 pounds | female | ID # A4945706 | All Ada wants is your love and attention! She loves being petted and can't get enough of treats. She even knows how to spin! Ada will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Margo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765791 AHS

Stitch | 2 years old | 42 lbs | male | ID # A4751558 | Stitch is a calm, mild-mannered dog who sits for treats and will lean into you for pets. He would prefer an adult-only home that is patient with him while he learns to open up! Stitch will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Diego - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750824 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sassafras | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | ID # A4918506 | Sassafras is a shy girl who’s looking for a warm, quiet home that will let her become her best self. She knows show to sit, is affectionate and loves being close to her people. Sassafras will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Velma | 2 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID # A4945758 | Velma is as calm and sweet as can be! When she's not exploring, she likes to stay right by your side. She knows how to sit and appears to be potty trained. Velma will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Raff | 5 years old | 48 pounds | female | ID # A4945899 | Raff is a friendly, calm girl looking for a home where she can be her true goofy self! Her hobbies include meeting new people and playing with her toys. Raff will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Vesta | 8 years old | 59 pounds | female | ID # A4947980 | Vesta may be 8 years old, but she's young at heart! She's been described as a gentle, calm dog who enjoys treats and playing with toys. Vesta will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tyson - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A738266 AHS

Meet Ripple, a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who has been with the Arizona Humane Society since October of last year. She was transferred to our organization from Maricopa Animal Care and Control through their New Hope program, which partners with the community to achieve positive outcomes for animals in need. Ripple had given birth to two precious puppies and needed the specialized care offered in our Mutternity Suites to be the best mom she could be. While her puppies have since grown into healthy young canines, Ripple, unfortunately, has yet to find a forever home of her own.During her time at AHS, she has not only raised her two pups until they could go up for adoption themselves but also fought off a bout of kennel cough and underwent treatment for some wounds to her limbs and paws. She handled it all with patience, and throughout the many months in our care, she has truly grown into her playful personality. She's affectionate, lovable, and will do anything you say for a treat. She's a goofy girl who can put a smile on anyone's face and will never turn down a car ride or a chance to play in some water. Come say hi at our South Mountain Campus Wed-Sun from 11 am-6 pm or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Gremlin - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AHS

Mae - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A768028 AHS

Meet Shimogamo, a 4-year-old Plott Hound mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since November of last year. It was then that Shimogamo was rescued by our Field Team as a stray with an injury to his left hind leg, and he has since become one of our longest residents, but we really don't understand why! Even throughout the few weeks that Shimogamo was undergoing rehabilitation for the injury to his left hind leg, he was a sweet and friendly boy to everyone that he met. Shimogamo has also put his extra time in our shelter to good use and has mastered "sit", "down", and "fetch" commands with ease. His impressive intelligence also shows through whenever he gets puzzle feeders and toys as he always solves them in record time with his laser-like focus. Shimogamo would be the perfect addition for any adventurous family that loves to play and spend time outside. This beautiful, smart boy just needs someone who shares his curious spirit to take a chance on him and be the forever he needs. Learn more about Shimogamo at azhumane.org/adopt or visit him at our South Mountain Campus Wed-Sun 11 AM-6 PM. AHS

Buster | 3 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4934871 | Buster is nervous at the shelter, but he becomes quite the snuggly buddy once he gets to know you! He loves being petted and knows commands. He needs a family willing to take it slow with him. Buster will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

