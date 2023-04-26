Share Facebook

Life is better with a best friend by your side. No one knows that better than MJ and Mob. These adorable Irish Terrier mixes are simply inseparable. They leaned on each other for comfort when they first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society. Now, they are looking for a home with enough love for both of them. Mob is a 5-year-old male and his bestie, MJ, is a 2-year-old female. This pair has got tons of personality. You'll never have to wonder what they want; Their expressive eyes and vocal bark will let you know how they feel right away! They are both very smart and they are eager to learn new tricks (in exchange for yummy treats, of course). Both Mob and MJ are waiting to meet you at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. Learn more about them at azhumane.org/adopt! AHS

Raymon: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Izzy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732013 AHS

Sofia: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A723466 AHS

Jason Dogrulo:azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

We are paw-sitive Kartier will steal your hear. This handsome boy is a pro at "sit" and "shake" and is always eager to showcase his skills. With his loving personality and eagerness to learn new tricks, Kartier is the perfect addition to any family. The only thing he needs is a loving family and to be someone’s one and only. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Kartier | 2 years old | 68lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4807519 | MCACC

Our fabulous Franny has been patiently waiting for her forever home. She has been at the shelter since January and is eager to find a companion who can provide her with the love and attention she deserves. Franny is a sweet girl who loves to receive treats, go for long walks outside, and be showered with attention. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Franny | 4 years old | 54.5lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4839672 | MCACC

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lil Man: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Angelo has been waiting since August to find his forever home! He LOVES people and receiving lots of love and attention. This sweet boy would thrive best in a home with older children. We also recommend providing him with a family introduction to give him enough time to adjust to his new environment. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Angelo | 7 years old | 51lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4768624 | MCACC

Hendrix: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729304 AHS

MCACC

Meet Polly! This adorable pup is sure to capture your heart with her sweet demeanor and playful spirit. She truly is the perfect addition to any family. Whether you're looking for a loyal companion to snuggle up with on the couch or a fun-loving playmate, Polly has got you covered. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Polly | 3 years old | 58lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4843786 | MCACC

Daisy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729339 AHS

Lola: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728771 AHS

Macaroon: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A732302 AHS

Jakoda: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Carlton is a lovable boy who is excitedly waiting for a family to take him to his forever home. He is a gentle and friendly pet, who is sure to give you lots of love and affection once he gets to know you. Carlton may need some time to adjust to his new surroundings and bond with his new family. It’s important to be patient and give him the attention he needs to feel comfortable. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Carlton | 1 years old | 52lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A48445902 | MCACC

Leonard: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

