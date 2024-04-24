Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Daisy | 7 years old | 68 pounds | female | ID # A4961017 | This German shepherd mix is as sweet as can be! According to her finder, she is friendly to adults, kids and other dogs. She's easily startled and would do best in a quiet home that can let her decompress. Daisy will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Becca - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A770808 AHS

Meet Baby Girl, a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since January of this year. She was rescued by our Field Team as a stray and was quickly admitted to our trauma hospital to begin treatment. She arrived emaciated, covered in ticks and severely dehydrated. Our trauma hospital staff also noticed that the poor girl's right eye was suffering from irritation likely from a previous injury, affecting her ability to see clearly and comfortably. Before our veterinarians could address the issue, though, Baby Girl's tick infestation led to tick fever, and she needed a few weeks to recuperate in a loving Foster Hero's home.Once she was feeling better and stronger, it was decided that removing her eye would be the best course of action to ensure her overall well-being. Baby Girl handled the procedure like a champ and her recovery went exactly as we hoped. She is now up for adoption and loves getting the chance to meet new people. While she'd be the perfect addition to any adventurous family, she also loves a good lazy afternoon full of cuddles. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus and learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Crosby | 2 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4961400 | Crosby is looking for his forever home! He walks well on a leash and while he tends to be more independent, he has a friendly demeanor. Crosby will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Turbo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A770767 AHS

Mink | 10 months old | 55 pounds | female | ID # A4961391 | Mink is more on the timid side, but she turns into the most loving pup once you earn her trust! According to her finder, she loves kids and does well around other dogs. Mink will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Judge | 4 year old | 75 lbs | male | ID # A4930558 | Judge has already been at the shelter for nearly five months. He has an independent nature, but will come to you for attention after some exploration and sniffing time. Judge will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bacardi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771900 AHS

Julie | 7 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID # A4960017 | Julie is a sweetheart excited to find her forever home! She has a calm, affectionate temperament and takes treats gently. She appears to be potty trained and knows how to sit! Julie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bruiser - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Buster | 3 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4934871 | Buster is nervous at the shelter, but he becomes quite the snuggly buddy once he gets to know you! He loves being petted and knows commands. He needs a family willing to take it slow with him. Buster will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mac | 5 years old | 67 lbs | male | ID # A4954103 | Mac is a playful, high energy pup who loves meeting new people! He would be a great adventure partner for someone with an active lifestyle. Mac will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ronnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A766396 AHS

Gladys - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764335 AHS

Arya - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761109 AHS

Sassafras | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | ID # A4918506 | Sassafras is a shy girl who’s looking for a warm, quiet home that will let her become her best self. She knows show to sit, is affectionate and loves being close to her people. Sassafras will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Apollo | 12 years old | 82 lbs | male | ID # A4104599 | Apollo is a gentle, friendly dog who enjoys long walks and getting attention! He would prefer a home without cats and older children who can respect his space. Apollo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next