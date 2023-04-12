Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (4/12/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Charli - A723173 neutered male, gray Domestic Longhair. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Colossus - A658792I am a neutered male, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Ivy - A584793 spayed female, brown brindle and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Seraphine - A731293spayed female, black Domestic Shorthair.https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Harper - A728802spayed female, tan and white Labrador Retriever mix. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Joey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726836Photo by: AHS Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Kadashi - A730901neutered male, black and white Siberian Husky and Labrador Retriever. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/Photo by: AHS Baxter and Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Jakoda: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Fiona: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727464Photo by: AHS