Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (4/12/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charli - A723173 neutered male, gray Domestic Longhair. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Zuko - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Colossus - A658792I am a neutered male, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Ivy - A584793 spayed female, brown brindle and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Seraphine - A731293spayed female, black Domestic Shorthair.https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Harper - A728802spayed female, tan and white Labrador Retriever mix. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Joey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726836AHS
Daffodil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Kadashi - A730901neutered male, black and white Siberian Husky and Labrador Retriever. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/AHS
Baxter and Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/AZSDR
Jakoda: azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Fiona: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727464AHS
