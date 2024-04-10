Share Facebook

Meet Chevy, a 7-year-old American Bulldog mix who initially found his way to the Arizona Humane Society in June of 2021 but sadly landed himself back in our care once again in February of this year. When he first entered our doors in 2021, Chevy was 4 years old and had been surrendered by his original owner. He found a forever home that July and remained there for three years until unforeseen circumstances found him back at our South Mountain Campus in February of this year.Chevy began treatment for lameness in his left hind limb and a mild ear infection when he initially returned, and it was clear that the sweet boy wasn't sure why he was back in a kennel once more. A couple of weeks later, Chevy came down with Valley Fever. Thankfully, with the right medications, this gentle giant was able to make a full recovery from both Valley Fever and the lameness in his leg. Now, Chevy is more ready than ever to find his forever home. He's loyal, affectionate and a major people pleaser who just wants to make his future human happy. He's potty trained, has lived well with children and loves a good car ride. Come meet him at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764999 AHS

Bailey | 9 years old | 92 pounds | female | ID # A4944590 | Bailey may be 9 years old, but don't let her age fool you! She's a friendly girl who loves long walks and being outside. She is potty trained and knows commands. Bailey will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Brittney - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A655002 AHS

Charm | 3 years old | 72 lbs | male | ID # A4931402 | Charm is your classic dog: energetic, curious, and as loving as ever. He thinks he's a lap dog and might jump up for pets once he gets to know you! Charm will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gremlin - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AHS

Tara | 3 years old | 54 pounds | female | ID # A4941164 | Tara is the perfect adventure buddy! She loves being active and adores playtime. Tara will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lita | 8 years old | 57 pounds | female | ID # A4932518 | Lita came in with 10 puppies in January. Her puppies were adopted, but she's still here waiting for a forever home. She is affectionate and would be perfect for someone looking for a calm dog. Lita will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Uma Thurman | 2 years old | 44 pounds | female | ID # A4944540 | Uma Thurman has a timid but loving personality. She knows how to sit and takes treats gently, but she needs an adult-only home that will give her the space and decompression time she needs. Uma will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mavis | 4 years old | 45 pounds | female | ID # A4893034 | Mavis has spent almost 300 days at the shelter and is ready to find her forever family! She is affectionate, outgoing and loves treats, but be aware: she can be a high jumper! Mavis will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Starfire - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A768856 AHS

Gladys - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764335 AHS

Disco | 3 years old | 49 lbs | male | ID # A4941713 | Disco is a hyper dog who can't wait to crawl into your lap and cover you in slobbery kisses. Disco will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Monty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764665 AHS

Maverick - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763394 AHS

Freya - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757682 AHS

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Buster | 3 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4934871 | Buster is nervous at the shelter, but he becomes quite the snuggly buddy once he gets to know you! He loves being petted and knows commands. He needs a family willing to take it slow with him. Buster will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

