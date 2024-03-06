Share Facebook

Morris - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767042 AHS

Balboa | 3 years old | 70 pounds | male | ID #A4929374 | Balboa wants nothing more than to stay by your side. He enjoys playing ball and has plenty of energy, so he would love to go on hikes with you! Balboa will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tiki | 12 years old | 61 pounds | male | ID #A3249346 | Tiki is searching for a forever home to enjoy the rest of his golden years! He loves hot dogs and staying close to his humans. Tiki will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Roxy Roller - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761396 AHS

Jolteon | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | ID #A4932346 | Jolteon is a little shy around new people, but he's the most loyal pup when he gets to know you! He is potty trained and gets along with other large dogs, but he's not a big fan of cats or other small animals. Jolteon will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sweet Peet - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765446 AHS

Jax - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764238 AHS

Ashley | 3 years old | 59 lbs | female | ID #A4914301 | For a dog as friendly as Ashley, it’s a mystery why she has spent more than 120 days living in a shelter. She loves meeting new people, knows commands, is crate and potty trained, and wasn’t destructive in her last home. Ashley will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Honey | 3 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID #A4937206 | Honey is a staff favorite and is sweet as can be. She's friendly to everyone she meets, knows how to sit, and will lean into you once you start petting her. Honey will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kitana - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736541 AHS

Izzie | 9 years old | 70 pounds | female | ID #A4886941 | This sweet, energetic pup is housetrained and reportedly does well with kids, babies, and other dogs! However, she isn't a big fan of cats and suffers from allergies if she's left outside too long. Izzie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Penny, a 6-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since November of last year. Penny was rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians from an animal cruelty situation where she along with several other dogs had been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Because of her background, she is understandably energetic when it comes to meeting other dogs, but that in no way means she isn't capable of getting along with them. Penny would make a great addition to any family that already has canine companions as long as she gets to meet them first and the introduction is handled with patience and care. She also loves to play outside, go on long walks and take road trips in the car. If Penny sounds like the pup for you, learn more about her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Coco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758488 AHS

Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Paisley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765733 AHS

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A648893 AHS

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

