Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/6/24)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

morris.jpg Morris - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767042Photo by: AHS Balboa.jpg Balboa | 3 years old | 70 pounds | male | ID #A4929374 | Balboa wants nothing more than to stay by your side. He enjoys playing ball and has plenty of energy, so he would love to go on hikes with you! Balboa will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Tiki.jpg Tiki | 12 years old | 61 pounds | male | ID #A3249346 | Tiki is searching for a forever home to enjoy the rest of his golden years! He loves hot dogs and staying close to his humans. Tiki will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC roxy roller.jpg Roxy Roller - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761396Photo by: AHS Jolteon.jpg Jolteon | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | ID #A4932346 | Jolteon is a little shy around new people, but he's the most loyal pup when he gets to know you! He is potty trained and gets along with other large dogs, but he's not a big fan of cats or other small animals. Jolteon will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC tootsie.png Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR sweet peet.jpg Sweet Peet - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765446Photo by: AHS jax.jpg Jax - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764238Photo by: AHS Ashley.jpg Ashley | 3 years old | 59 lbs | female | ID #A4914301 | For a dog as friendly as Ashley, it’s a mystery why she has spent more than 120 days living in a shelter. She loves meeting new people, knows commands, is crate and potty trained, and wasn’t destructive in her last home. Ashley will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Honey.jpg Honey | 3 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID #A4937206 | Honey is a staff favorite and is sweet as can be. She's friendly to everyone she meets, knows how to sit, and will lean into you once you start petting her. Honey will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC ashley.png Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR kitana.jpg Kitana - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A736541Photo by: AHS Izzie.PNG Izzie | 9 years old | 70 pounds | female | ID #A4886941 | This sweet, energetic pup is housetrained and reportedly does well with kids, babies, and other dogs! However, she isn't a big fan of cats and suffers from allergies if she's left outside too long. Izzie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC jakoda.png Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR penny.jpeg Meet Penny, a 6-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since November of last year. Penny was rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians from an animal cruelty situation where she along with several other dogs had been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Because of her background, she is understandably energetic when it comes to meeting other dogs, but that in no way means she isn't capable of getting along with them. Penny would make a great addition to any family that already has canine companions as long as she gets to meet them first and the introduction is handled with patience and care. She also loves to play outside, go on long walks and take road trips in the car. If Penny sounds like the pup for you, learn more about her at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS coco.jpg Coco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758488Photo by: AHS mork.png Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR paisley.jpg Paisley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765733Photo by: AHS luna.jpg Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A648893Photo by: AHS gravy.png Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

