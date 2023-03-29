Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/29/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baby: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726826Photo by: AHS Rhombus: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729329Photo by: AHS Phillip | 3 years old | 67lbs | neutered male | ID# A4853059 | Phillip has been waiting for his forever home since February and is finding the shelter environment to be rather stressful. When he’s out of his kennel, he is excited for attention and belly rubs! Because he can be a little rambunctious, we think he’d do best in a home with older children. Phillip is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Penny: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A725687Photo by: AHS Christy: azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Bertha | 8 years old | 93lbs | spayed female | ID# A4855305 | This sweet senior lady is looking for a good home to live out her golden years. She recently attended an offsite event where she did great with adults and kids! She also walks really well on a leash—she’s clearly had some experience in her 8 years—and would love someone to take walks with to achieve her 2023 fitness goal! She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Nico: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681954Photo by: AHS Mac: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR TC: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728036Photo by: AHS Kilmer | 4 years old | 94lbs | neutered male | ID# A4862429 | Kilmer is a gentle giant that just wants to take long naps in the sunshine! He is very affectionate with people and enjoys getting pets—nonstop, preferably. Kilmer is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Butterball | 3 years old | 40lbs | neutered male | ID# A4857617 | Butterball is a compact-size pit bull mix who is sure to bring a smile to your face! He loves to play fetch and run around just as much as he loves plopping over for a belly rub right at your feet. He’s also very smart! Butterball knows “sit”, “down”, and “shake”! Butterball is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Spuds is a sweet 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, Basset Hound mix. While he looks a lot like a typical lab, Spuds inherited two of the Basset Hounds' signature traits; adorably short, stubby legs and the hound dogs' unique baying bark. His legs may be little but this guy has a BIG personality. He loves to go on adventures with his favorite humans. He also loves to play with puzzle toys. Like most males, food is the way to Spuds' heart. Ham and hotdogs are his absolute favorite snacks. Spuds is looking for a home that can spoil him with lots of love and attention. He prefers to be the center of attention, so Spuds will need to be the only dog in his new home. Spuds is a medium-sized dog who weighs 37 pounds. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Learn more about Spuds at www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A725479Photo by: AHS Brita: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Brooke: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Rosie: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726830Photo by: AHS Leif: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728791Photo by: AHS Meelo: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Chanel | 5 years old | 80lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861279 | Chanel is a good girl looking for a good home! She recently attended a 2-day training session at PetSmart and showed off just how smart she is. She walks loosely on a leash, she knows “sit”, “down”, and “paw.” She also got along great with the other dogs at the training class and would love to have a friend to play with! Chanel is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Stella: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728117Photo by: AHS Junior Jr: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Rubble: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Creed | 4 years old | 63lbs | neutered male | ID# A4858018 | This handsome boxer boy has been waiting for the right home for about a month. He is very wiggly and sweet! Creed is very easy-going, knows “sit” and is very loving. Creed is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC