Baby: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726826 AHS

Rhombus: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729329 AHS

Phillip | 3 years old | 67lbs | neutered male | ID# A4853059 | Phillip has been waiting for his forever home since February and is finding the shelter environment to be rather stressful. When he’s out of his kennel, he is excited for attention and belly rubs! Because he can be a little rambunctious, we think he’d do best in a home with older children. Phillip is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Penny: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A725687 AHS

Christy: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bertha | 8 years old | 93lbs | spayed female | ID# A4855305 | This sweet senior lady is looking for a good home to live out her golden years. She recently attended an offsite event where she did great with adults and kids! She also walks really well on a leash—she’s clearly had some experience in her 8 years—and would love someone to take walks with to achieve her 2023 fitness goal! She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Nico: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681954 AHS

Mac: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

TC: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728036 AHS

Kilmer | 4 years old | 94lbs | neutered male | ID# A4862429 | Kilmer is a gentle giant that just wants to take long naps in the sunshine! He is very affectionate with people and enjoys getting pets—nonstop, preferably. Kilmer is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Butterball | 3 years old | 40lbs | neutered male | ID# A4857617 | Butterball is a compact-size pit bull mix who is sure to bring a smile to your face! He loves to play fetch and run around just as much as he loves plopping over for a belly rub right at your feet. He’s also very smart! Butterball knows “sit”, “down”, and “shake”! Butterball is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Spuds is a sweet 9-year-old Labrador Retriever, Basset Hound mix. While he looks a lot like a typical lab, Spuds inherited two of the Basset Hounds' signature traits; adorably short, stubby legs and the hound dogs' unique baying bark. His legs may be little but this guy has a BIG personality. He loves to go on adventures with his favorite humans. He also loves to play with puzzle toys. Like most males, food is the way to Spuds' heart. Ham and hotdogs are his absolute favorite snacks. Spuds is looking for a home that can spoil him with lots of love and attention. He prefers to be the center of attention, so Spuds will need to be the only dog in his new home. Spuds is a medium-sized dog who weighs 37 pounds. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain campus. Learn more about Spuds at www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A725479 AHS

Brita: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Brooke: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rosie: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726830 AHS

Leif: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728791 AHS

Meelo: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Chanel | 5 years old | 80lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861279 | Chanel is a good girl looking for a good home! She recently attended a 2-day training session at PetSmart and showed off just how smart she is. She walks loosely on a leash, she knows “sit”, “down”, and “paw.” She also got along great with the other dogs at the training class and would love to have a friend to play with! Chanel is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Stella: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728117 AHS

Junior Jr: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rubble: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Creed | 4 years old | 63lbs | neutered male | ID# A4858018 | This handsome boxer boy has been waiting for the right home for about a month. He is very wiggly and sweet! Creed is very easy-going, knows “sit” and is very loving. Creed is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and is ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

