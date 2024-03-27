Share Facebook

Meet Shimogamo, a 4-year-old Plott Hound mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since November of last year. It was then that Shimogamo was rescued by our Field Team as a stray with an injury to his left hind leg, and he has since become one of our longest residents, but we really don't understand why! Even throughout the few weeks that Shimogamo was undergoing rehabilitation for the injury to his left hind leg, he was a sweet and friendly boy to everyone that he met. Shimogamo has also put his extra time in our shelter to good use and has mastered "sit", "down", and "fetch" commands with ease. His impressive intelligence also shows through whenever he gets puzzle feeders and toys as he always solves them in record time with his laser-like focus. Shimogamo would be the perfect addition for any adventurous family that loves to play and spend time outside. This beautiful, smart boy just needs someone who shares his curious spirit to take a chance on him and be the forever he needs. Learn more about Shimogamo at azhumane.org/adopt or visit him at our South Mountain Campus Wed-Sun 11 AM-6 PM. AHS

Patches - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764306 AHS

Gremlin - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AHS

Adley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765932 AHS

Eisenhower - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A759101 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Daytona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767568 AHS

Gladys - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764335 AHS

Flip Flop - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A768737 AHS

Mr Grinch - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Onion - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729108 AHS

Cleo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A759899 AHS

Crayy | 3 years old | 100 pounds | male | ID # A4869814 | Crayy has been at MCACC for almost a whole year, and we don't know why he's still here! This 3-year-old is your textbook happy dog - energetic, friendly to all the humans that he meets, and loves to explore. Crayy will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Vesta | 8 years old | 59 pounds | female | ID # A4947980 | Vesta may be 8 years old, but she's young at heart! She's been described as a gentle, calm dog who enjoys treats and playing with toys. Vesta will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jenkins | 10 years old | 37 lbs | male | ID # A4953682 | Jenkins is the ultimate couch potato! All he wants is your love and to snuggle up in your lap. He knows commands and is great for families who don't want to deal with that puppy nonsense! Jenkins will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Molly | 3 years old | 88 pounds | female | ID # A4938810 | Molly is an adventurer at heart! She's energetic, playful, and does well with kids. She would do best as your one and only dog! Molly will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Don Johnson | 2 years old | 46 pounds | male | ID # A4944570 | Don Johnson has been waiting for over a month for his forever home! He's affectionate, calm, and friendly to everyone. Don Johnson will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Patrick | 5 years old | 89 lbs | male | ID # A4942764 | Patrick is a gentle giant with a curious but friendly temperament! He's nearly 100 pounds, but some staff members say he "purrs" when his ears are rubbed. Patrick will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Midnight - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767063 AHS

