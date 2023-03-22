Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/22/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
George | 3 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4804590 | George is a silly boy who would love to make you smile! He may have puppy-like energy at times, but he has great leash manners and is eager to please! You won’t get far on walk without him looking back at you for affirmation and attention. George has been at the shelter since February. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bazzle: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728037Photo by: AHS Baxter and Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR Joey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726836Photo by: AHS Pirate | 4 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4848649 | This three-legged boy can’t wait to show off how great he is to his new family. He doesn’t really see being a “tripod” as a disability—he still loves to play fetch! He will bark with the ball in his mouth until you agree to throw it. After a good round of fetch, he’ll lean up against you for pets. Pirate is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Maxx: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705102Photo by: AHS Nami: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727577Photo by: AHS Honey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A72819Photo by: AHS Boo Boo: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697696Photo by: AHS Penny Laine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Ajax | 2 years old | 67lbs | neutered male | ID# A4843619 | Awesome Ajax has been waiting for a home since January and we can’t figure out why! Ajax is a happy-go-lucky boy who loves to play with a tennis ball and meet new people! He'll lean up against you for pets and show off his tricks like "sit," "shake," and "speak." Ajax recently went to an offsite adoption event and was great around kids and the other dogs. He also went on a day foster recently and went for a hike, met so many new people, and enjoyed a juicy cheeseburger and vanilla ice cream for lunch! He stays close to his handler and loves all the attention he can get. Ajax is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Amelia: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728197Photo by: AHS Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Darwin | 2 years old | 78lbs | neutered male | ID# A4852952 | Darwin is a gentle giant who is ready to win over your heart! This three-legged boy loves to run around and play fetch. He also knows a few tricks like “sit” and “shake.” Darwin has quickly become a staff favorite. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Sebastion: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729165Photo by: AHS Michonne | 8 years old | 74lbs | spayed female | ID# A3649148 | Marvelous Michonne has been waiting for her forever home since July. She is a volunteer favorite! Michonne is well-behaved and loves dressing up with headbands and bows with all her favorite girlfriends! If you walk by Michonne’s kennel, chances are she will pick up her favorite toy and present it to you—how cute is that?! A mass was recently found on Michonne’s belly, so she may need follow up work from a family veterinarian. Michonne is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Dixie | 1 years old | 43lbs | spayed female | ID# A4842669 | Dixie is a pint-sized pittie who has been waiting for her forever family since January. Dixie is a little stressed in her kennel and can come across not happy to those walking by, but once she’s in the play yard, all she wants to do is love on you! Dixie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Pepe: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727245Photo by: AHS Anna and Elsa - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AZSDR