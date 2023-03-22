Share Facebook

George | 3 years old | 58lbs | neutered male | ID# A4804590 | George is a silly boy who would love to make you smile! He may have puppy-like energy at times, but he has great leash manners and is eager to please! You won’t get far on walk without him looking back at you for affirmation and attention. George has been at the shelter since February. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bazzle: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728037 AHS

Baxter and Rugby - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Joey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A726836 AHS

Pirate | 4 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4848649 | This three-legged boy can’t wait to show off how great he is to his new family. He doesn’t really see being a “tripod” as a disability—he still loves to play fetch! He will bark with the ball in his mouth until you agree to throw it. After a good round of fetch, he’ll lean up against you for pets. Pirate is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Maxx: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705102 AHS

Nami: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727577 AHS

Honey: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A72819 AHS

Boo Boo: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A697696 AHS

Penny Laine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ajax | 2 years old | 67lbs | neutered male | ID# A4843619 | Awesome Ajax has been waiting for a home since January and we can’t figure out why! Ajax is a happy-go-lucky boy who loves to play with a tennis ball and meet new people! He'll lean up against you for pets and show off his tricks like "sit," "shake," and "speak." Ajax recently went to an offsite adoption event and was great around kids and the other dogs. He also went on a day foster recently and went for a hike, met so many new people, and enjoyed a juicy cheeseburger and vanilla ice cream for lunch! He stays close to his handler and loves all the attention he can get. Ajax is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Amelia: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A728197 AHS

Inky - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Darwin | 2 years old | 78lbs | neutered male | ID# A4852952 | Darwin is a gentle giant who is ready to win over your heart! This three-legged boy loves to run around and play fetch. He also knows a few tricks like “sit” and “shake.” Darwin has quickly become a staff favorite. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sebastion: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729165 AHS

Michonne | 8 years old | 74lbs | spayed female | ID# A3649148 | Marvelous Michonne has been waiting for her forever home since July. She is a volunteer favorite! Michonne is well-behaved and loves dressing up with headbands and bows with all her favorite girlfriends! If you walk by Michonne’s kennel, chances are she will pick up her favorite toy and present it to you—how cute is that?! A mass was recently found on Michonne’s belly, so she may need follow up work from a family veterinarian. Michonne is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dixie | 1 years old | 43lbs | spayed female | ID# A4842669 | Dixie is a pint-sized pittie who has been waiting for her forever family since January. Dixie is a little stressed in her kennel and can come across not happy to those walking by, but once she’s in the play yard, all she wants to do is love on you! Dixie is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pepe: www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A727245 AHS

Anna and Elsa - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

