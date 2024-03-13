Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (3/13/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Granite - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A766315Photo by: AHS Abigail - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A766641Photo by: AHS Cupcake - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A766914Photo by: AHS Gremlin - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS Nitro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767425Photo by: AHS Louie - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS Jude - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764160Photo by: AHS Cloud - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A739238Photo by: AHS Walter - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS Edith - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745487Photo by: AHS Luna Star - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS Owen | 12 years old | 82 lbs | male | ID # A4104599 | Owen is the ideal couch potato! He loves meeting new people and hopes to find a home where he can spend the rest of his golden years. Owen will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC JJ - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS Canela | 10 months old | 32 pounds | female | ID # A4936860 | Canela is a shy puppy looking for a home that will be patient with her as she grows up! She has a playful, calm temperament and knows how to sit. Canela will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Pisa | 3 years old | 67 pounds | female | ID # A49365076 | Pisa is just as fun as her ears imply! This playful, energetic sweetheart loves toys and getting your attention. Pisa will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Buster | 3 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4934871 | Buster is nervous at the shelter, but he becomes quite the snuggly buddy once he gets to know you! He loves being petted and knows commands. He needs a family willing to take it slow with him. Buster will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Caramelo | 3 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4745485 | Caramelo is a volunteer favorite and can’t wait to go on adventures with you! He’s a little timid, loves hot dogs, and walks well on a leash. Caramelo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Oliver | 2 years old | 89 lbs | male | ID # A4926077 | Oliver has been waiting for his forever home since December! He hasn’t learned any commands, but he walks well on a leash and is excited to be your best friend. Oliver will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Meet Freya, a 4-year-old Boxer mix who found her way to the Arizona Humane Society last November. A Good Samaritan brought Freya to our organization as a stray with a litter of five approximately 5-week-old puppies, which indicated that she had been caring for her babies alone on the streets of Phoenix. Our veterinarians immediately noted how great of a mom Freya was, always making sure her babies were fed and accounted for. Aside from having to be treated for a brief bout of ringworm and a small ear infection, Freya has remained in good health throughout her now four-month stay with us and has an adorable personality. She loves doing anything that will get her a treat, and she enjoys meeting new people and other dogs. Now without her puppies, she's ready to be the center of attention and show anyone willing to meet her just how much of a sweetheart she can be. Come on down and say hello or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Fritz - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/Photo by: AHS