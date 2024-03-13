Share Facebook

Owen | 12 years old | 82 lbs | male | ID # A4104599 | Owen is the ideal couch potato! He loves meeting new people and hopes to find a home where he can spend the rest of his golden years. Owen will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Canela | 10 months old | 32 pounds | female | ID # A4936860 | Canela is a shy puppy looking for a home that will be patient with her as she grows up! She has a playful, calm temperament and knows how to sit. Canela will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pisa | 3 years old | 67 pounds | female | ID # A49365076 | Pisa is just as fun as her ears imply! This playful, energetic sweetheart loves toys and getting your attention. Pisa will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Buster | 3 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID # A4934871 | Buster is nervous at the shelter, but he becomes quite the snuggly buddy once he gets to know you! He loves being petted and knows commands. He needs a family willing to take it slow with him. Buster will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Caramelo | 3 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4745485 | Caramelo is a volunteer favorite and can’t wait to go on adventures with you! He’s a little timid, loves hot dogs, and walks well on a leash. Caramelo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Oliver | 2 years old | 89 lbs | male | ID # A4926077 | Oliver has been waiting for his forever home since December! He hasn’t learned any commands, but he walks well on a leash and is excited to be your best friend. Oliver will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Freya, a 4-year-old Boxer mix who found her way to the Arizona Humane Society last November. A Good Samaritan brought Freya to our organization as a stray with a litter of five approximately 5-week-old puppies, which indicated that she had been caring for her babies alone on the streets of Phoenix. Our veterinarians immediately noted how great of a mom Freya was, always making sure her babies were fed and accounted for. Aside from having to be treated for a brief bout of ringworm and a small ear infection, Freya has remained in good health throughout her now four-month stay with us and has an adorable personality. She loves doing anything that will get her a treat, and she enjoys meeting new people and other dogs. Now without her puppies, she's ready to be the center of attention and show anyone willing to meet her just how much of a sweetheart she can be. Come on down and say hello or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

