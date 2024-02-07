Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/7/24)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

Polly.jpg Polly | 2 years old | 55 lbs | female | ID # A4915084 | Polly is a feisty dog with a lot of energy, which makes her perfect for active outdoor adventures! She enjoys treats and getting attention after a good run. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Polly will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC zetsu.jpg Zetsu - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760328Photo by: AHS mork.png Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR donna.jpg Donna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747483Photo by: AHS Argo.jpg Argo | 3 years old | 50 pounds | male | ID # A4928671 | Argo is no stranger to living in a home! He is potty trained, does well around strangers and knows sit and touch commands. He plays a little rough, but would thrive in a home that will teach him more tricks. He is currently stay at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Argo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC eeyore.png Eeyore - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Dobson.jpg Dobson | 8 years old | 68 pounds | male | ID # A4927736 | Dobson is a timid German shepherd mix who wants nothing more than to be loved! Staff members describe him as calm, stoic and treat motived. He knows how to sit and lay down. Dobson will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC lady lou.jpg Lady Lou - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761608Photo by: AHS ashley.png Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR boba.jpg Boba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763317Photo by: AHS Zissa.jpg Zissa | 2 years old | 48 pounds | female | ID # A4906757 | Zissa is a shy girl looking for a best friend who will be patient with her. Once she opens up, she becomes affectionate and will ask for your attention with a polite paw on your lap. Zissa will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Yellow.jpg Yellow | 5 years old | 78 pounds | male | ID # A4929584 | Yellow is ready to find his perfect home! He is already potty trained and becomes affectionate once he gets to know you. His previous home noted that he was friendly with all people, including children! He may do best in a home where he can be the only dog in your life. Yellow will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC baron.png Baron - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR maddie.jpg Maddie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760828Photo by: AHS zena.jpg Zena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740028Photo by: AHS Solid Snake.jpg Solid Snake | 5 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID # A4929234 | Solid Snake is a smart guy looking for his forever home. He knows sit, down and shake, and he has been friendly to everyone he’s met at MCACC. If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, he would be a strong candidate! Solid Snake will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC gravy.png Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR 761521 foster.jpg Meet Blizzard, an 11-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier who began his life as a stray. Before he had even been on this Earth for a year, Blizzard was already having to fend for himself on the streets of Phoenix. He was rescued last December by our Field Team after a Good Samaritan reported seeing the pup get hit by a car on their security footage, and Blizzard was quickly admitted to our trauma hospital for examination. Our veterinarians noted that the pup was visibly uncomfortable throughout his assessment and was unable to stand on his own. This observation led to the ordering of an x-ray, which found that Blizzard's pelvis had been fractured and would require time to heal. The pup spent a few weeks recovering in a loving Foster Hero's home, which allowed him to rest in a calm and quiet environment for optimal rehabilitation. As of January 23, Blizzard is officially up for adoption and so excited to meet everyone interested in getting to know him. It's still important he takes things slow and steady to ensure his pelvis continues healing properly, but he's got a long life ahead of him to be someone's perfect playful companion. He loves being social and meeting both new people and dogs, greeting them with excitable tail wags. His adoption fee is $210, and you can learn more at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS eisenhower.jpg Eisenhower - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A759101Photo by: AHS annette.png Annette - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

