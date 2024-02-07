Share Facebook

Polly | 2 years old | 55 lbs | female | ID # A4915084 | Polly is a feisty dog with a lot of energy, which makes her perfect for active outdoor adventures! She enjoys treats and getting attention after a good run. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Polly will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Zetsu - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760328 AHS

Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Donna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747483 AHS

Argo | 3 years old | 50 pounds | male | ID # A4928671 | Argo is no stranger to living in a home! He is potty trained, does well around strangers and knows sit and touch commands. He plays a little rough, but would thrive in a home that will teach him more tricks. He is currently stay at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Argo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Eeyore - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dobson | 8 years old | 68 pounds | male | ID # A4927736 | Dobson is a timid German shepherd mix who wants nothing more than to be loved! Staff members describe him as calm, stoic and treat motived. He knows how to sit and lay down. Dobson will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Lady Lou - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761608 AHS

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Boba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763317 AHS

Zissa | 2 years old | 48 pounds | female | ID # A4906757 | Zissa is a shy girl looking for a best friend who will be patient with her. Once she opens up, she becomes affectionate and will ask for your attention with a polite paw on your lap. Zissa will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Yellow | 5 years old | 78 pounds | male | ID # A4929584 | Yellow is ready to find his perfect home! He is already potty trained and becomes affectionate once he gets to know you. His previous home noted that he was friendly with all people, including children! He may do best in a home where he can be the only dog in your life. Yellow will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Baron - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Maddie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760828 AHS

Zena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A740028 AHS

Solid Snake | 5 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID # A4929234 | Solid Snake is a smart guy looking for his forever home. He knows sit, down and shake, and he has been friendly to everyone he’s met at MCACC. If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, he would be a strong candidate! Solid Snake will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Blizzard, an 11-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier who began his life as a stray. Before he had even been on this Earth for a year, Blizzard was already having to fend for himself on the streets of Phoenix. He was rescued last December by our Field Team after a Good Samaritan reported seeing the pup get hit by a car on their security footage, and Blizzard was quickly admitted to our trauma hospital for examination. Our veterinarians noted that the pup was visibly uncomfortable throughout his assessment and was unable to stand on his own. This observation led to the ordering of an x-ray, which found that Blizzard's pelvis had been fractured and would require time to heal. The pup spent a few weeks recovering in a loving Foster Hero's home, which allowed him to rest in a calm and quiet environment for optimal rehabilitation. As of January 23, Blizzard is officially up for adoption and so excited to meet everyone interested in getting to know him. It's still important he takes things slow and steady to ensure his pelvis continues healing properly, but he's got a long life ahead of him to be someone's perfect playful companion. He loves being social and meeting both new people and dogs, greeting them with excitable tail wags. His adoption fee is $210, and you can learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Eisenhower - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A759101 AHS

Annette - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

