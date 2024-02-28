Share Facebook

Addison | 2 years old | 62 pounds | female | ID #A4905264 | Addison has been waiting for a forever home since October! This energetic girl knows how to sit and wants nothing more than some love, affection and playtime. Addison will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Barry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753900 AHS

Arabella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765826 AHS

Aibileen | 2 years old | 42 pounds | female | ID #A4927463 | Aibileen is a sweet girl ready to cuddle and shower you in kisses. Just be prepared - she thinks she's a lapdog! Aibileen will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Brisk | 5 years old | 60 lbs | male | ID #A4925198 | Brisk is your classic husky - a little nervous, a little jumpy, but treat motivated and loves a good adventure! Brisk will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Cakepop - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757201 AHS

Terri | 3 years old | 68 pounds | male | ID #A4940116 | Terri is a friendly, talkative guy who loves getting some belly rubs. He's hoping to find a best friend who loves being active and going on adventures. Terri will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Carmie | 2 years old | 58 lbs | male | ID #A4930968 | Carmie is a friendly boy who's talented at catching treats! He'll press against your legs for a good pet and has been seen play bowing to other dogs at MCACC. Carmie will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Zissa | 2 years old | 48 pounds | female | ID #A4928486 | This adorable girl is shy around strangers, but once you earn her trust, she has nothing but love to give you. She’s been friendly with kids as young as 8 and will try her best to be your lapdog! Zissa will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meet Sara Simple, a 1-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since last November. Sara was seized from her previous owner by our Field Team due to cruelty reasons and was understandably nervous and shy in her first few weeks with us. However, as long as she had someone to lean on during her exams, she showed us how brave she can really be. Our Behavior Team spent some time working with her so she could put her best paw forward, showing her how to interact with new people and dogs, and she has made so much progress since. Today, Sara is a playful and energetic girl once she warms up to you. She can be a little bashful before she feels totally comfortable with you, but it's nothing a little patience can't handle. She's also a pro at getting the zoomies! Come down to our South Mountain Campus and meet her today or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Freya - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757682 AHS

Persephone - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761917 AHS

Hansel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757144 AHS

Milo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763369 AHS

Dubai | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | ID #A4647369 | Dubai is quite the talkative, sweet fellow. He's been adoptable since July, so he's ready to find his forever home! He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Dubai will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Leia - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764845 AHS

Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

