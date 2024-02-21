Share Facebook

Whiskey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763963 AHS

Abbi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750942 AHS

Bella | 6 years old | 53 pounds | female | ID # A4343515 | Bella first came into the shelter in 2019, and now she has returned in search of a new home. She has been described as gentle, affectionate and curious - plus, she loves a good treat! Bella will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Cleo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A759899 AHS

Bo | 3 years old | 55 lbs | male | ID # A4932385 | Bo only cares about one thing: Making every day the best day ever! This happy pup is affectionate and will rest his head on your lap for pets. Bo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Eve - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761050 AHS

Solid Snake | 5 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID # A4929234 | Solid Snake is a smart guy looking for his forever home. He knows sit, down and shake, and he has been friendly to everyone he’s met at MCACC. If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, he would be a strong candidate! Solid Snake will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Eddy | 4 years old | 50 pounds | male | ID # A4933710 | Eddy is the typical energetic husky who loves to sniff around and receive butt scratches. He's a bit of a jumper, so he could benefit from a home willing to give him the proper training. Eddy will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dean - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765463 AHS

Reggie | 5 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID # A4926694 | Reggie is all about going on walks, running and living an active lifestyle! He would do best in an adult-only home that will be patient with him as he adjusts to his new life. Reggie will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dobson | 8 years old | 68 pounds | male | ID # A4927736 | Dobson is a timid German shepherd mix who wants nothing more than to be loved! Staff members describe him as calm, stoic and treat motived. He knows how to sit and lay down. Dobson will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dubai | 4 years old | 47lbs | neutered male | ID# A467369 | This handsome Husky has one brown eye and one blue! In true Husky fashion, he loves to find ways to cool off and have long chats with you! Dubai is very energetic and playful, and loved playing with his previous owner’s children. Dubai’s only wish is to be the only fur baby in your household. Dubai is currently waiting for his forever home at Heidi’s Village with other MCACC dogs due to the shelters being overcapacity. He’s already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Meet Cloud, a 1-year-old Labrador Retriever mix with a past that will break your heart. Cloud was rescued and brought to the Arizona Humane Society by our Field Team in December of last year after being confiscated from his previous owner. Cloud was a victim of animal cruelty and entered AHS' doors in rough shape. He was covered in wounds all over his body, some believed to be from dog bites and others were deep lacerations on his limbs. Cloud spent the next several weeks in the care of our Trauma Hospital staff so they could treat his injuries and do all they could to reassure the pup that he was safe and in good hands. Due to his background, Cloud prefers to go slow with new people so that they can earn his trust. Once he's comfortable, though, Cloud loves to play and cuddle. He would prefer to be the only dog in his forever home, but Cloud is one canine that we know won't take that for granted. All this sweet boy needs is someone to show him what it's like to be loved unconditionally. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Angie | 1 year old | 41 lbs | female | ID # A4931340 | Angie is a timid girl waiting for a home that will give her the time and space to let her personality shine! Once she warms up to you, she'll sit right next to you and show her gentle and affectionate nature. Angie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kendall | 5 year old | 63 pounds | female | ID # A4925427 | Kendall has been described as a "very vocal" and playful girl who loves toys even more than treats. She might even show you some attitude if you don’t play fetch with her! Kendall will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chili Beans - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761923 AHS

Ilana - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750943 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

