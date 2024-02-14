Share Facebook

Fiero | 2 years old | 53 pounds | male | ID # A4925583 | Fiero is an energetic boy looking for someone who loves playtime as much as he does! He appears to be house trained, loves treats and is ready to meet his new best friend. Fiero will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Cowboy, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, who first found himself in the Arizona Humane Society's care in April of last year. He was rescued as a stray by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians and immediately admitted to our trauma hospital for examination. Our veterinarians found that his neck was covered in wounds, and upon further testing, determined that they were caused by a severe allergic reaction. Once we managed to remedy his inflammation after finding its source, Cowboy started to relax and warm up to his new surroundings. We quickly learned that he loves to socialize and spend time zipping around our play yards for as long as he can. He's also a huge fan of car rides and just recently went out on a Dog Field Trip with a volunteer and spent the day swimming, getting a pup cup, playing in the yard and going on a long walk. He also does great with other dogs as long as he gets to meet them first. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Caramelo | 3 years old | 66 pounds | male | ID # A4745485 | Caramelo was adopted in 2022 and reappeared as a stray last December. He is more than ready for a forever home! He has been described as timid, gentle, and a big fan of hot dogs. Caramelo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dobson | 8 years old | 68 pounds | male | ID # A4927736 | Dobson is a timid German shepherd mix who wants nothing more than to be loved! Staff members describe him as calm, stoic and treat motived. He knows how to sit and lay down. Dobson will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Patty | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | ID # A4926995 | Patty is a sweetheart looking for her forever home. She doesn’t seem to know any commands, but she makes up for it with her affectionate personality. She enjoys belly rubs, butt scratches, and the occasional treat. Patty will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gerdy | 5 years old | 60 pounds | female | ID # A4921136 | Gerdy loves getting treats and meeting new people! She is potty trained and loves exploring her surroundings. Volunteers describe her as happy, calm and polite. She is currently staying at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Gerdy will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Lil John | 1 year old | 36 pounds | male | ID # A4931369 | Lil John just wants to be loved by you! He’s wiggly, affectionate and loves playing with toys. Lil John will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dubai | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | ID #A4647369 | Dubai is quite the talkative, sweet fellow. He's been adoptable since July, so he's ready to find his forever home! He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Dubai will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/ AHS

Persephone - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/ AHS

Steele - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/ AHS

Mork - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sassafras | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | ID # A4918506 | Sassafras is a shy girl who’s looking for a warm, quiet home that will let her become her best self. She knows show to sit, is affectionate and loves being close to her people. Sassafras will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Misty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729429 AHS

Cloud - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/ AHS

