Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/6/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Debra From HR is as unique as her name! The 3-year-old Staffordshire/Boxer mix was originally rescued along with 3 other dogs in October of this year after their owner was evicted and the pups were left abandoned. This sweet girl underwent treatment in AHS’ trauma hospital where it was found that she may have some thyroid issues that will need to be checked on in the future, but she is not currently needing treatment for it. She's definitely got some meat on her bones, so she may need a family who can help her keep the weight off to prevent her obesity from leading to other health problems in the future. With that, she would make a great companion for someone who is looking to have a New Year’s Resolution to stay fit! Debra is very sweet, wiggly and loving but may need some help adjusting to life indoors – to learn more about this cute girl, visit azhumane.org/adopt!Photo by: AHS Mr. Moo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755259Photo by: AHS Sebastian - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Pockets | 2 years old | 50 pounds | male | ID #A4915011 | This dog's cuteness defies logic! Pockets loves to run around, play and smother you with love and attention. He's still learning his manners, so he would do best in a home that will take the time to train him! Pockets will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Fanny | 8 years old | 76 lbs | female | ID #A4922532 | Fanny is a gentle, old soul! She walks great on a leash and has been reportedly affectionate and friendly to staff. Fanny will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Clover | 3 years old | 56 pounds | female | ID #A4890042 | Clover is a bouncy, smart girl who knows how to sit and paw! Her finder said she appears to be potty trained. She doesn't realize her size and might jump up to meet you, so she would do best in a home with older kids. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Clover will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Junior - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Glacier | 6 years old | 52 pounds | female | ID #A4034379 | Glacier is pretty shy in the shelter but becomes playful once she's outside! She currently spends her days with her kennelmate Kodiak, but she would love a home of her own. Glacier will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Nahida - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A717107Photo by: AHS Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jeor - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753562Photo by: AHS Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Spike - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758505Photo by: AHS Autumn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751889Photo by: AHS Silas - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753641Photo by: AHS Dutch | 4 years old | 77 lbs | male | ID #A4346669 | Dutch is an energetic, sweet boy who loves pets and hot dogs. He can't wait to find his forever home! Dutch will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Dagobah | 5 years old | 62 pounds | male | ID #A4914407 | Dagobah is a sweet, shy guy who is looking for his forever best friend. He has a calm demeanor but isn't afraid to tap you with his paw when he's looking for a pet! Dagobah will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Sabrina - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A756244Photo by: AHS