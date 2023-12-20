Share Facebook

Meet Martin, a 7-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier. This sweet boy was found as a stray roaming the streets of Phoenix with another pup that was suspected to be his sibling, and he was covered in wounds that suggested he may have been thrown from a moving car. Once in the Arizona Humane Society's care, our veterinary team noticed that Martin's abdomen was tense and scheduled an x-ray. The imagery showed that the pup somehow managed to eat some rocks during his time as a stray which were irritating his digestive system and preventing him from developing an appetite. Martin was quickly scheduled for surgery to remove the obstructions and handled the procedure like a champ.While he was healing, Martin came down with a bout of kennel cough that required some extra recovery time before he could go up for adoption, but the wait only made him more excited to find his forever home. Now, Martin is eagerly awaiting the moment he'll meet his new best friend. He may be a little shy, but it's easy to understand why when you learn about his backstory. All he needs is someone who is willing to take their time and be patient with him. He'd also love to live with another dog! Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Melancholy | 7 years old | 66 lbs | male | ID #A4913286 | Melancholy is looking for his next adventure partner! He has plenty of energy and a lot of love to give. He loves the attention, so he'd prefer to be the only dog in your life. Melancholy will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tobias | 7 years old | 61 pounds | male | ID #AA4918338 | Tobias may be over his puppy phase, but we hear he's quite playful for his age! He's ready to give you all his love in exchange for tennis balls and playtime. Tobias will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Silver | 2 years old | 42 pounds | male | ID #A4913571 | Silver is the ultimate snuggle buddy. All he wants to do is play with tennis balls, give you kisses and fall asleep in your lap! Silver will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Caramel | 1 year 2 months old | 53 pounds | female | ID #A4915638 | Caramel is the friendliest gal! She's still young, loves treats and knows how to shake. She's looking for a family to show her the ropes! Caramel will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Patrick | 2 years old | 93 pounds | male | ID #A4922824 | Patrick is a little shy, but staff and volunteers say he's starting to open up to show his loving side! This playful pup loves to play fetch and knows how to sit. Patrick will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

