Alfonso | 7 years old | 40 pounds | male | ID #A4034380 | Alfonso is no puppy, but he still loves to play fetch! He's looking for a family who will take him on all the walks and has plenty of toys to chew on. Alfonso will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sweetheart | 2 years old | 53 pounds | female | ID #A4916549 | Sweetheart's name suits her! All she wants in life is someone who will give her attention and snacks. Her finder says she was timid at first, so she will need some time to get to know you! Sweetheart will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dulce | 3 years old | 70 lbs | female | ID #A4833353 | Dulce has been living at MCACC since January of this year, and we don't know how she hasn't been adopted yet! She is a sweet, treat-motivated girl who is curious around new people. She would do best in a home with older children that will be patient with her. Dulce will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jack - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kodiak | 6 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID #A4034380 | Kodiak is quite the goofy guy! He knows how to sit for treats and loves to hang out with his kennelmate, Glacier. He's a little shy around strangers at first, but happily accept pets once he gets to know you. Kodiak will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Dutch | 4 years old | 77 pounds | male | ID #A4346669 | Dutch is a playful, energetic pup who can't get enough of hot dogs! He'd love to find a best friend who can give him as many pets as he wants. Dutch will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tupac - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Popcorn | 5 years old | 71 lbs | male | ID #A4904167 | Popcorn has been adoptable since August, and he's ready to find his forever home! He loves a good treat and can't get enough of splashing in the pool. Riki will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Omelette, a 1-year-old Bull Terrier mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society's Field Team as an injured stray. We don't know how Omelette received his injury, but by the time AHS got to him his tail had been broken and bandaged by the emergency animal clinic that initially took him in. It was also discovered that the poor pup had wounds and abrasions to the inside of his hind legs, and beyond that, Omelette's history was a mystery. While he was nervous and apprehensive when first arriving at AHS, Omelette began warming up at his own pace in no time. We did eventually have to amputate his tail to avoid the risk of infection, but Omelette is great at letting everyone know he's happy by wiggling his little nub. We don't know what he's seen or been subjected to in the past, so your trust will have to be earned with Omelette. But he doesn't make it hard to want to try as this boy, while shy, is so polite and gentle once he's comfortable around you. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Amelia - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Junior - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

