Bernie | 3 years old | 93 pounds | male | ID #A4910766 | Bernie is a guy who just wants some time to hang out and laze around! He loves to sniff and explore new places, and he's easily bribed with hot dogs. Bernie will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Soda Pop- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755495 AHS

Rocky Balboa - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Casper- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748640 AHS

Chambers | 3 years old | 46 pounds | female | ID #A4888673 | Chambers is an incredibly sweet, friendly girl that is perfect for adventures! She has plenty of energy and is easily excited when it comes to treats and pets. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Chambers will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ginger - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Axel- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755258 AHS

Coco | 6 years old | 77 pounds | female | ID #A4904734 | Coco loves people! Volunteers say she knows "sit" and "shake', and she gets curious when new people walk by. She wants all your love, so she'd like to be the only dog in your life. Coco will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Orchid- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745396 AHS

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Buddy Robles - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Brittany | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4867319 | Brittany is a shy, gentle girl looking for a home to let her decompress and get comfortable! She would do best in a home in a calm household with adults who can soothe her anxiety. She knows commands and loves to swim in the pool! Brittany will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Toby- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750746 AHS

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chiquita | 3 years old | 46 pounds | female | ID #A4904541 | Once Chiquita gets to know you, she has the sweetest demeanor. She's a little shy, but she always looks forward to learning new tricks and giving kisses in return. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Chiquita will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Falen- https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755489 AHS

Murphy | 3 years old | 57 lbs | male | ID #A4897257 | Murphy is a smart guy looking for a new cuddle buddy! He is still learning his manners and will need some in-home training, but he's done great with other dogs at MCACC. Murphy is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and he can go home with your today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Juniper is looking for her "happily ever after" with a loving family. This spunky 8-year-old Dutch Shepherd mix was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after she was found as a stray dog on the streets of Phoenix. When she was first rescued, Juniper was thin and covered in ticks. She was treated in AHS' trauma hospital before being placed in a loving foster home where she could rest and recover. Now, Juniper is living her best life. Her fun-loving personality has blossomed since arriving at AHS. She loves to be around people and is ready to follow you anywhere, whether it's to the park or watching TV on the couch. AHS

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

