Meet Nala, a 4-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix who is one of AHS' long-timers. Nala was brought to AHS from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation through our Project Reachout program, which transfers in at-risk pets from other animal welfare organizations when space on our adoption floor allows. She was brought in with live ticks in her ears, a bloody nose, abdominal pain, and corneal scarring that has forever affected her vision. That doesn't stop her, though. Even without being able to see as well as other dogs, Nala powered through her recovery process with the help of a loving Foster Hero and is doing better than ever. Her energy is back, and she absolutely loves getting attention from anyone who offers it. If a ball is involved, Nala will be happy. Learn more about her and her adorable quirks at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Diamond - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A685056 AHS

Bunnie | 8 years old | 70 pounds | female | ID #A4912626 | East shelter staff know Bunnie as a talkative girl - she has a lot of things to say! Volunteers say she appears to be potty trained and sits for treats. Bunnie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kacey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A756569 AHS

Johnny Ray | 3 years old | 58 lbs | male | ID #A4904136 | Johnny Ray is a little shy at first, but he's quite the playful pup once he gets to know you. He does have some training and knows how to sit, but he will still need a home that will teach him more manners. Johnny Ray will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chuckles - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Paisley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757604 AHS

Spellbook - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A754667 AHS

Jafar | 2 years old | 59 pounds | male | ID #A4908571 | Jafar is 2 years old, which means he still has some puppy energy! He's very motivated by treats and is eager to learn new tricks. Jafar will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Delta - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757412 AHS

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Cadan | 7 years old | 61 pounds | male | ID #A4765292 | Cadan is the friendliest boy around! He loves to meet people and might try to be your lap dog. If you have a kiddie pool, you might just become his favorite person. He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Cadan will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Augusta | 4 years old | 75 lbs | male | ID #A4869585 | Augusta is a big boy who thoroughly enjoys getting pets and attention, so he'd prefer to be the only animal in your life. He has been in and out of the shelter since April, but he's ready to find his forever home now! Augusta will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Junior - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Princess | 2 years old | 40 pounds | female | ID #A4922353 | Princess came into MCACC's care last week alongside a litter of puppies. Her babies have all been adopted now, but this girl needs a home of her own. She loves being pet and rolling around in some grass. Princess will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Himbo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757870 AHS

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

