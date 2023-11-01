Share Facebook

Mabel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751429 AHS

Farquaad is looking for a new kingdom to rule over! Although he shares a name with Shrek’s famous nemesis, this lovable brown tabby cat is more likely to be cast as a hero than a villain. Farquaad was rescued from hoarding conditions earlier this summer by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians. When his rescuers first arrived, Farquaad was understandably frightened and confused. Now, this 5-year-old kitty is adjusting to a new life at AHS and learning to trust humans again with lots of treats, ear scratches, and cuddles! Just give him a scratch behind the ears and he will lean in for more cuddles! After getting a rough start in life, Farquaad would love to find a patient family who will give him the time he needs to adjust to his new home. His ideal home may also include another cat friend who can help boost his confidence and show him the ropes around his new home. Farquaad is waiting to meet his new family at AHS' South Mountain Campus. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt AHS

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Usher: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746828 AHS

Porkyboy | 3 years old | 57 lbs | male | ID #A4893758 | Porkyboy is a pro at walking on a leash and is excited to learn some new tricks! This gentle giant already knows the "sit" command and loves a good treat. Porkyboy will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Doc: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755655 AHS

Opal | 5 years old | 55 lbs | female | ID #A4914866 | Opal is a little shy at first, but all she wants is some love and attention. She knows the "sit" command and wants to be the only dog in her forever family's life. Opal will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Denny: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A756198 AHS

Duke | 1 year 2 months old | 71 lbs | male | ID# A4901123 | Duke is a big-eared beauty who's looking for a family that loves walks as much as he does! He's still learning his manners, but he's easily bribed with treats. Duke will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Petunia | 7 years old | 42 lbs | female | ID #A4825792 | Petunia has been adoptable since March, and she has it all! She knows how to use the doggie door, can demonstrate sit, and loves playing in the kiddie pool. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Petunia will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Maya: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745839 AHS

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Darla | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4899648 | Darla is an energetic but gentle girl looking for her forever family. She needs someone to give her plenty of cuddles after she's done exploring! Darla will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Laramie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A754215 AHS

Wallace | 6 years old | 64 lbs | male | ID #A4887035 | Wallace is the ultimate walking buddy. He loves to sniff everywhere and appears to be house trained! Wallace will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

