Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/4/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Chestnut: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A716172Photo by: AHS Gavine | 2 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A4896705 | Gavine has been patiently waiting for her forever home since early July. She can be a little shy at first, but she is ultimately very friendly. She walks great on a leash and doesn’t mind other pedestrians and bicyclists. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Simba: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742425Photo by: AHS Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Beans: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751997Photo by: AHS Dante: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751876Photo by: AHS Murry | 3 years old | 51lbs | male | ID# A4900402 | Murry has been waiting since August 1st for the right family to come along. He walks great on a leash and will sit politely while you feed him treats! He’s only had one meet & greet with a potential adopter—and did great with their kids! He’s hoping his forever family comes soon. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Rusty: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741146Photo by: AHS Emmy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Lil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Stasia | 4 years old | 55lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861617 | Can you believe this pretty girl has been at MCACC since June? She can be a little unsure of her surroundings and would love someone who can help build her confidence and let her have great experiences so she can be the best pup she can be! Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Fritz | 3 years old | 54lbs | male | ID# A4884344 | Fritz is perfect if you want a buddy to play with! He loves exploring and playing with toys. Because he can be a little rambunctious, we recommend a home with older children. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Charlie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Glados | 2 years old | 65lbs | spayed female | ID# A4888071 | Glados is an affectionate gal who has been at the shelter since July 26th. She is very treat-motivated and loves learning new tricks! Did someone say belly rubs? Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Clover: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750347Photo by: AHS Kai | 5 years old | 80lbs | neutered male | ID# A4894503 | Kai was found on the side of the road with another dog, which was injured, and he didn’t want to leave its side. When the person who found him approached, Kai went back to his doggie friend. The injured dog was taken to an emergency vet and Kai has been at MCACC since July 6th. He is a sweet husky who loves people. He’d love to go home with someone who will be willing to take him on walks and give him lots of attention—he loves love! His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Sammy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741081Photo by: AHS Peach - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR