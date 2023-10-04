Watch Now
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/4/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

chestnut.jpg Chestnut: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A716172Photo by: AHS Gavine A4896705.jpg Gavine | 2 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A4896705 | Gavine has been patiently waiting for her forever home since early July. She can be a little shy at first, but she is ultimately very friendly. She walks great on a leash and doesn’t mind other pedestrians and bicyclists. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC simba.jpg Simba: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742425Photo by: AHS Hannah.png Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR beans.jpg Beans: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751997Photo by: AHS dante.jpg Dante: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751876Photo by: AHS Murry A4900402.jpg Murry | 3 years old | 51lbs | male | ID# A4900402 | Murry has been waiting since August 1st for the right family to come along. He walks great on a leash and will sit politely while you feed him treats! He’s only had one meet & greet with a potential adopter—and did great with their kids! He’s hoping his forever family comes soon. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC rusty.jpg Rusty: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741146Photo by: AHS emmy.png Emmy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR ellbee and emmett.png Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR lil.png Lil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Stasia A4861617.jpg Stasia | 4 years old | 55lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861617 | Can you believe this pretty girl has been at MCACC since June? She can be a little unsure of her surroundings and would love someone who can help build her confidence and let her have great experiences so she can be the best pup she can be! Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Fritz A4884344.jpg Fritz | 3 years old | 54lbs | male | ID# A4884344 | Fritz is perfect if you want a buddy to play with! He loves exploring and playing with toys. Because he can be a little rambunctious, we recommend a home with older children. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC charlie.png Charlie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Glados A4888071.jpg Glados | 2 years old | 65lbs | spayed female | ID# A4888071 | Glados is an affectionate gal who has been at the shelter since July 26th. She is very treat-motivated and loves learning new tricks! Did someone say belly rubs? Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC clover.jpg Clover: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750347Photo by: AHS kai A4894503.jpg Kai | 5 years old | 80lbs | neutered male | ID# A4894503 | Kai was found on the side of the road with another dog, which was injured, and he didn’t want to leave its side. When the person who found him approached, Kai went back to his doggie friend. The injured dog was taken to an emergency vet and Kai has been at MCACC since July 6th. He is a sweet husky who loves people. He’d love to go home with someone who will be willing to take him on walks and give him lots of attention—he loves love! His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC sammy.jpg Sammy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741081Photo by: AHS peach.png Peach - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

