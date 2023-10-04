Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Chestnut: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A716172 AHS

Gavine | 2 years old | 40lbs | spayed female | ID# A4896705 | Gavine has been patiently waiting for her forever home since early July. She can be a little shy at first, but she is ultimately very friendly. She walks great on a leash and doesn’t mind other pedestrians and bicyclists. Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Simba: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A742425 AHS

Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Beans: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751997 AHS

Dante: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751876 AHS

Murry | 3 years old | 51lbs | male | ID# A4900402 | Murry has been waiting since August 1st for the right family to come along. He walks great on a leash and will sit politely while you feed him treats! He’s only had one meet & greet with a potential adopter—and did great with their kids! He’s hoping his forever family comes soon. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Rusty: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741146 AHS

Emmy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lil - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stasia | 4 years old | 55lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861617 | Can you believe this pretty girl has been at MCACC since June? She can be a little unsure of her surroundings and would love someone who can help build her confidence and let her have great experiences so she can be the best pup she can be! Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Fritz | 3 years old | 54lbs | male | ID# A4884344 | Fritz is perfect if you want a buddy to play with! He loves exploring and playing with toys. Because he can be a little rambunctious, we recommend a home with older children. His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He will go home neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Charlie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Glados | 2 years old | 65lbs | spayed female | ID# A4888071 | Glados is an affectionate gal who has been at the shelter since July 26th. She is very treat-motivated and loves learning new tricks! Did someone say belly rubs? Her adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. She is already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Clover: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A750347 AHS

Kai | 5 years old | 80lbs | neutered male | ID# A4894503 | Kai was found on the side of the road with another dog, which was injured, and he didn’t want to leave its side. When the person who found him approached, Kai went back to his doggie friend. The injured dog was taken to an emergency vet and Kai has been at MCACC since July 6th. He is a sweet husky who loves people. He’d love to go home with someone who will be willing to take him on walks and give him lots of attention—he loves love! His adoption fee is waived for our “Empty the Shelters” adoption event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation. He is already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today. MCACC

Sammy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741081 AHS

Peach - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next