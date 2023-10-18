Share Facebook

Mavis | 4 years old | 44lbs | spayed female | ID# A4893034 | Mavis has been at the shelter since June and would love a home of her own. She is very friendly and knows “sit” and will take treats gently from your hand. She’s a true lady! She also likes to splash around the kiddie pool. She can be a little jumpy sometimes, so would do best in a home willing to work with her and also allow her time to decompress. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Mavis is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Cinnamon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A754032 AHS

Steele - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A748893 AHS

Forrest | 1 years old | 63lbs | male | ID# A4902275 | Forrest has been at the shelter since August and would love a yard of his own to zoom around in! He’s still young and has some puppy energy, so he would do best in a home with a family that can help him learn and grow to be the best dog he can be. Forrest will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Milly | 3 years old | 45lbs | spayed female | ID# A4879688 | Sweet Milly has been waiting since May for her new family to come by. She can be a little shy, but promises she will light up the room once she’s ready! She prefers to be the only fur baby in your life and would love someone who could teach her new skills and establish a routine with rules and guidelines. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Milly is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Boo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753613 AHS

Pete | 2 years old | 56lbs | neutered male | ID# A4727681 | Pete has called the shelter home since July. He is an energetic young boy who loves being active. He has a gentle side too, and will “sit” if you ask him too. Shelter life is stressful and Pete would need a family that understands he needs a few days to decompress. If your home has treats and an unending supply of love, Pete is your guy! Pete is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gigi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Todd | 3 years old | 56lbs | male | ID# A4890205 | Youthful Todd has been waiting for his forever home since June! This handsome guy loves getting pets and scratches, but he also loves to run around and play fetch. He’s the best of both worlds! He’s still learning his manners, so would do best in a home with children older than 12. Todd will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Roscoe | 7 years old | 42lbs | neutered male | ID# A4107467 | Roscoe may be a mature 7 years old, but he has the face of a puppy! He’s also very friendly, playful, and likes to play fetch. Roscoe thinks he’s a lap dog sometimes and will try to crawl into your lap. Roscoe is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bonnie, a beautiful 5-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, was rescued as a sick stray with a mysterious past. She wasn’t in the best shape when AHS first took her in, with a body composition score of four out of nine and having given birth to a stillborn puppy, but everyone in our trauma hospital who had the chance to meet her was quick to comment on just how sweet she was despite her heartbreaking circumstances. While we aren’t exactly sure where she came from or what she’s been through, we do know for a fact that she’s a cuddle monster who is obsessed with hot dogs. We’ve also learned that she’s more than happy to coexist with cats or children that are 9-13 years old, as long as she gets to meet them first. The same goes for any other dog siblings that may be in Bonnie’s forever home. She’s been in our care for over 40 days now and would love the chance to get to know some new friends if it means she’s got a better chance at finally starting her new journey outside of AHS!" AHS

Ren - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751241 AHS

Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Collins - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

