Meet Gryffin, a 5-year-old German Shepherd Dog mix who found his way to the Arizona Humane Society last October after being seized from his previous owner by police due to abandonment. While Gryffin had no physical injuries to show for his life outside of AHS, it was clear that he hadn't been given the love he deserved in his past. He was adopted a couple of weeks after his arrival, but later returned to the shelter a few weeks after that, making it so two of his previous owners ultimately gave him up. That isn't to say that Gryffin isn't a friendly boy, because he loves to meet new people and greet them with excitement. All he needs to do is learn some basic manners, and he'd be the perfect companion for any family. Taking things slow with lots of walks and time outside would be perfect for Gryffin, and while he'd love to get acquainted with any additional dogs in your life, cats should be avoided. His adoption fee is $49, and you can learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Nick Jonas - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747487 AHS

Namine | 4 years old | 64 pounds | female | ID # A4906757 | Namine loves people and will always greet you with a big smile! She has the usual pittie energy and playfulness, and she’s all yours in exchange for pets and treats. She is currently staying at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Namine will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bubba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760551 AHS

Twylight - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Del Rio | 1 year old | 59 pounds | male | ID # A4921344 | Del Rio is an energetic puppy who only cares about giving kisses and playing fetch. He’s looking for a home that will teach him more manners! Del Rio will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Hubert - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763085 AHS

Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Finley - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755200 AHS

Elliot | 8 years old | 69 pounds | male | ID # A4928671 | Elliot is an energetic old soul who loves to explore, and he’s ready for his next adventure. He is food motivated, shakes on command, and loves a good cuddle. Elliot will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Misty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729429 AHS

Tiana | 2 years old | 64 lbs | female | ID # A4918473 | Tiana is one of MCACC’s more timid dogs, but she’s starting to come out of her shell. She's now gone out on day foster trips several times and has been her friendliest self while out and about. Tiana can sit for treats and has allowed volunteers to wash and wipe her down. Tiana will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Lily - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A741717 AHS

Lupo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Eminem - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Toast | 2 years old | 52 pounds | female | ID #A4879334 | Toast is a super-shy girl looking for a warm, quiet home that will be patient with her while she decompresses! She loves hot dogs and will go on walks as long as you’re close to her. Toast will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Arianna | 6 years old | 45 lbs | female | ID # A4926539 | Arianna is a little nervous meeting new people, but after some playtime with the tennis ball, she’ll be rolling over for tummy rubs. Employees say she has a calm temperament and has not been reactive to other dogs while at MCACC. Arianna will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

