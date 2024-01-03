Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/3/24)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

Dorian.PNG Dorian | 6 years old | 47 pounds | male | ID #A4896606 | Dorian only wants three things: attention, treats and playtime! He's a big fan of fetch, and he's looking for a best friend who can teach him some manners. Dorian will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC ella.png Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR graham.png Graham - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR luna moth.jpg Luna Moth - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746489Photo by: AHS Stasia.PNG Stasia | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4861617 | Stasia has been at MCACC since June and is ready for her forever home. She loves getting belly rubs and meeting new people, but she'd prefer a slow, managed introduction to other pets in the home. Stasia will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Laura.PNG Laura | 5 years old | 97 pounds | female | ID #A4922324 | Laura is quite the affectionate girl! According to staff, she's a bit timid, calm, and loves being petted. Laura will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC josephine.png Josephine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Frodo.PNG Frodo | 1 year old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4924138 | Frodo is looking for a home where he can freely play! Volunteers say he hasn't been reactive to other dogs at MCACC and loves to give kisses. Frodo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC shake n bake.png Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jet.PNG Jet | 3 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID #A4917610 | Jet is full of energy and would make a great adventure buddy. He's still learning his manners, but he loves treats and is excited to learn some new tricks. Jet will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC chandler.png Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marmalade.PNG Marmalade | 7 years old | 70 lbs | female | ID #A4920712 | Marmalade has so much love to give! She knows how to sit, lay, stop and paw, and she loves adults and children alike. She would prefer to be the only dog in your life, but might get along with pet siblings with some decompression time. Marmalade will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC tootsie.png Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR yam.png Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR tosha.png Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR lochy.png Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Vicki.PNG Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/3/24)

close-gallery
  • Dorian.PNG
  • ella.png
  • graham.png
  • luna moth.jpg
  • Stasia.PNG
  • Laura.PNG
  • josephine.png
  • Frodo.PNG
  • shake n bake.png
  • Jet.PNG
  • chandler.png
  • Marmalade.PNG
  • tootsie.png
  • yam.png
  • tosha.png
  • lochy.png
  • Vicki.PNG

Share

Dorian | 6 years old | 47 pounds | male | ID #A4896606 | Dorian only wants three things: attention, treats and playtime! He's a big fan of fetch, and he's looking for a best friend who can teach him some manners. Dorian will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Graham - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Luna Moth - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746489AHS
Stasia | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4861617 | Stasia has been at MCACC since June and is ready for her forever home. She loves getting belly rubs and meeting new people, but she'd prefer a slow, managed introduction to other pets in the home. Stasia will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Laura | 5 years old | 97 pounds | female | ID #A4922324 | Laura is quite the affectionate girl! According to staff, she's a bit timid, calm, and loves being petted. Laura will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Josephine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Frodo | 1 year old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4924138 | Frodo is looking for a home where he can freely play! Volunteers say he hasn't been reactive to other dogs at MCACC and loves to give kisses. Frodo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Jet | 3 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID #A4917610 | Jet is full of energy and would make a great adventure buddy. He's still learning his manners, but he loves treats and is excited to learn some new tricks. Jet will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Marmalade | 7 years old | 70 lbs | female | ID #A4920712 | Marmalade has so much love to give! She knows how to sit, lay, stop and paw, and she loves adults and children alike. She would prefer to be the only dog in your life, but might get along with pet siblings with some decompression time. Marmalade will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next