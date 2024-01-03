Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (1/3/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Dorian | 6 years old | 47 pounds | male | ID #A4896606 | Dorian only wants three things: attention, treats and playtime! He's a big fan of fetch, and he's looking for a best friend who can teach him some manners. Dorian will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Graham - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Luna Moth - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746489Photo by: AHS Stasia | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4861617 | Stasia has been at MCACC since June and is ready for her forever home. She loves getting belly rubs and meeting new people, but she'd prefer a slow, managed introduction to other pets in the home. Stasia will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Laura | 5 years old | 97 pounds | female | ID #A4922324 | Laura is quite the affectionate girl! According to staff, she's a bit timid, calm, and loves being petted. Laura will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Josephine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Frodo | 1 year old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4924138 | Frodo is looking for a home where he can freely play! Volunteers say he hasn't been reactive to other dogs at MCACC and loves to give kisses. Frodo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Jet | 3 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID #A4917610 | Jet is full of energy and would make a great adventure buddy. He's still learning his manners, but he loves treats and is excited to learn some new tricks. Jet will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marmalade | 7 years old | 70 lbs | female | ID #A4920712 | Marmalade has so much love to give! She knows how to sit, lay, stop and paw, and she loves adults and children alike. She would prefer to be the only dog in your life, but might get along with pet siblings with some decompression time. Marmalade will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC