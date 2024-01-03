Share Facebook

Dorian | 6 years old | 47 pounds | male | ID #A4896606 | Dorian only wants three things: attention, treats and playtime! He's a big fan of fetch, and he's looking for a best friend who can teach him some manners. Dorian will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Graham - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Luna Moth - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746489 AHS

Stasia | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4861617 | Stasia has been at MCACC since June and is ready for her forever home. She loves getting belly rubs and meeting new people, but she'd prefer a slow, managed introduction to other pets in the home. Stasia will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Laura | 5 years old | 97 pounds | female | ID #A4922324 | Laura is quite the affectionate girl! According to staff, she's a bit timid, calm, and loves being petted. Laura will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Josephine - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Frodo | 1 year old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4924138 | Frodo is looking for a home where he can freely play! Volunteers say he hasn't been reactive to other dogs at MCACC and loves to give kisses. Frodo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jet | 3 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID #A4917610 | Jet is full of energy and would make a great adventure buddy. He's still learning his manners, but he loves treats and is excited to learn some new tricks. Jet will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chandler - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marmalade | 7 years old | 70 lbs | female | ID #A4920712 | Marmalade has so much love to give! She knows how to sit, lay, stop and paw, and she loves adults and children alike. She would prefer to be the only dog in your life, but might get along with pet siblings with some decompression time. Marmalade will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

