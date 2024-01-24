Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cathy | 3 years old | 44 pounds | female | ID #A4925372 | Cathy is a timid girl who's looking for a quiet home where she can decompress. With time and patience, her sweet personality starts to shine! Cathy will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Zetsu - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760328 AHS

Sox - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Flyer - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rocco | 9 years old | 67 lbs | male | ID #A4030466 | Rocco is 9 years old and is hoping someone can give him a home where he can live out the rest of his golden years! He's a polite gentleman who sits for treats and appears to be potty trained - he also apparently likes to smack his lips after a good treat. Rocco will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tyta | 3 years old | 71 pounds | female | ID #A4783492 | Tyta loves getting attention and will happily sit for treats! She loves to play rough and would like to be the only dog in your life. Tyta will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Houdini - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761434 AHS

Magic | 5 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID #A4919089 | Magic is would make for a perfect hiking partner! He likes to sniff and explore his environment about as much as he loves to chase his ball. Magic will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

George Philly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dubai | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | ID #A4647369 | Dubai is quite the talkative, sweet fellow. He's been adoptable since July, so he's ready to find his forever home! He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Dubai will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Molly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758105 AHS

Uno | 5 years old | 61 lbs | male | ID #A4540396 | Uno is a staff and volunteer favorite. This sweet and playful boy appears to be potty trained and loves to meet new people. If you have a tennis ball to play fetch, he promises to be your best friend! Uno will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tanuki | 2 years old | 87 pounds | male | ID #A4925918 | Tanuki is a strong Akita with a big heart! He is an affectionate pup and has a calm temperament around the shelter employees. Tanuki will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Butternut, a 9-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier with a face that melts the hearts of everyone he meets. Butternut found himself at the Arizona Humane Society back in November after being rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians from a cruelty situation. While he awaited his chance to strut his stuff on the adoption floor, Butternut unfortunately came down with a bout of kennel cough. He was determined to get better so he could meet all of the interested adopters in our community and made a full recovery in just over a week. Now, Butternut is a spunky ball of energy who looks forward to every chance he has to get outside and play. All he wants to do is impress the humans around him and brighten their days with his big smile. If Butternut sounds like he could be your new best friend, learn more at azhumane.org/adopt and come on down to meet him! His adoption fee is waived. AHS

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next