Meet Chris P., a 5-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been working hard to become the dog of your dreams. Last October, Chris P. was picked up by the Arizona Humane Society from an emergency animal clinic after a suspected hit-by-car incident. Being that Chris P. was treated as a stray, his history is unclear and the challenges he likely endured while living on the streets are a mystery. Because of his time alone, Chris P. started his journey at AHS understandably distrusting and reactive. However, with a lot of love and patience from our Behavior Team and our volunteers, he has made an incredible transformation.His true self has shone through in the last couple of months, and we've learned that Chris P. is a goofy boy with lots of energy who loves to play and hike. He does also enjoy spending time with other dogs as long as they respect his boundaries. This makes it important for him to meet any dogs he may potentially live with. Chris P.'s adoption fee is waived, so come on down and introduce yourself today! Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A762405 AHS

Prince | 2 years old | 70 pounds | male | ID #A4922272 | Prince is full of love and can't wait to learn some new tricks! He already knows sit, shake and down. Prince will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Vicki | 1 year 6 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the full package! She can sit, shake, play fetch and walk on a leash. We hear she's a big fan of booty scratches and could be someone's perfect hiking buddy! She is staying at Heidi's Villiage while we are over capacity. Vicki will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Fernando | 4 years old | 46 lbs | male | ID #A4901909 | Fernando is a happy pup who wants to learn more about the world! He loves treats and knows how to shake. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home, since he wants all your affection! He is staying at Heidi's Village while we are over capacity. Fernando will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Cookie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A760741 AHS

Gemma | 8 years old | 74 lbs | female | ID #A4298417 | Gemma is 8 years old and is a West shelter favorite! She's friendly to staff and volunteers, is potty trained and knows commands. All she wants is a home where she can live out her couch potato dreams! Gemma will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Arnold Palmer - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761524 AHS

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Munch | 5 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID #A4754515 | Munch may be 5 years old, but he still has plenty of puppy energy in him! He's energetic, playful, and loves a good treat. He came into MCACC malnourished and injured, but now that he's recovered, he can't wait for a new home! Munch will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Van Gogh | 2 years old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4925235 | Van Gogh is a gentle, affectionate pup who just wants a family of his own. He's timid in the shelter, but quickly warms up to new people with the help of some treats and pets. Van Gogh will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sugga - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A762916 AHS

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dubai | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | ID #A4647369 | Dubai is quite the talkative, sweet fellow. He's been adoptable since July, so he's ready to find his forever home! He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Dubai will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marshall - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753733 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Blackberry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758939 AHS

Turtle Dove - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761667 AHS

Sadie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A762485 AHS

Alaska | 2 years old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4918233 | Alaska has been at MCACC since October and would make a great hiking partner with all of her energy! She loves to shower you in kisses and is excited to be in a home that will teach her some new tricks. Alaska will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Becky | 7 years old | 72 pounds | female | ID #A4921305 | Becky is a girl who adores playtime! She loves to play ball and will even do tricks in exchange for treats. Becky will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

