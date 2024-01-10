Share Facebook

Alaska | 2 years old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4918233 | Alaska has been at MCACC since October and would make a great hiking partner with all of her energy! She loves to shower you in kisses and is excited to be in a home that will teach her some new tricks. Alaska will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Banjo | 2 years old | 60 pounds | male | ID #A4920789 | Banjo is part hound dog, so don't be surprised if you hear his classic hound dog howl! This spunky dog knows how to sit, and he might even try to be your lap dog. Banjo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pancakes | 2 year old | 61 pounds | male | ID #A4901722 | Pancakes is a playful and happy pup, but he's a little nervous around strangers! He's hoping for a family who can be patient with him while he decompresses and learns their routine. He is staying at Heidi's Village while we are over capacity. Pancakes will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

April | 4 years old | 69 pounds | female | ID #A4924553 | April is still learning her manners, but she loves treats and can't wait to be taught new tricks! She's currently learning how to sit and has been complimented on her skills at walking on a leash. April will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Abel | 7 years old | 84 lbs | male | ID #A4923556 | Abel is done with all the puppy stuff and is ready for the couch potato lifestyle. Staff members say he is calm, easy to walk on a leash, and is simply an affectionate dog. Abel will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tycho | 3 years old | 58 pounds | male | ID #A4879334 | Tycho has proven himself to be a good boy! He was been friendly to strangers, appears to be potty trained, and loves a good cuddle. Tycho will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Callie, a 5-year-old Boxer mix who is holding out hope for a peaceful life. Callie found herself at the Arizona Humane Society in November of last year after her previous owner surrendered her to our Field Team following an investigation. At first, Callie was understandably distrusting, nervous and reactive. She didn't know any of the AHS team members who visited her every day to make sure she was healthy, give her food and prepare her for adoption, and her hesitance made it challenging for her true colors to show. But after some tender love and care from our talented Behavior Team, Callie began to warm up to her surroundings and learned to enjoy her walks and playtime, especially if chicken and hot dogs were involved. Now, Callie proudly knows sit and shake and will happily lay her head on your lap for pets. She has lived with other dogs before but would prefer to meet any new siblings before living with them. Callie is ready to be the dog of your dreams, all she asks in return is for a quiet and calm home full of love to spend the rest of her life. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Jakoda: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lochy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Shake N Bake - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Junior - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Ashley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

