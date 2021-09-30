Share Facebook

Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Clyde - A4616590 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX -about 1 year 1 month old. EAST KENNEL - 093. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Henry - A4625884 - NEUTERED MALE TAN AIREDALE TERR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 036. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

BT - A4634471 - UNALTERED FEMALE BRN TORBI/WHITE DOMESTIC LH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 461. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Cade - A4632942 -UNALTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/ALASKAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 245. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Casey - A4599841 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Juliet - A4631651 -SPAYED FEMALE DIL TORTIE/WHITE SIAMESE/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 470. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Pirate - A4638637 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AMERICAN STAFF - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 059 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Romeo - A4631657 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE MAINE COON/RAGDOLL - about 13 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 471. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Taco - A4636321 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR LABRADOR RETR/ROTTWEILER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 339. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

