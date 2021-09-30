Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (9/30/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

masala.jpeg
Masala: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673714Photo by: AHS
goguis.jpeg
Gogius: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670600Photo by: AHS
spud.jpeg
Spud: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670471Photo by: AHS
princess.jpeg
Princess: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675611Photo by: AHS
Gemma 675719.jpg
Gemma: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675719Photo by: AHS
gorda.jpg
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
garlic.jpg
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
clyde.jpg
Clyde - A4616590 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX -about 1 year 1 month old. EAST KENNEL - 093. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
puff.jpg
Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
sandy1.jpg
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
henry.jpg
Henry - A4625884 - NEUTERED MALE TAN AIREDALE TERR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 036. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
bt .jpg
BT - A4634471 - UNALTERED FEMALE BRN TORBI/WHITE DOMESTIC LH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 461. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
cade.jpg
Cade - A4632942 -UNALTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/ALASKAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 245. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
casey.jpg
Casey - A4599841 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
juliet.jpg
Juliet - A4631651 -SPAYED FEMALE DIL TORTIE/WHITE SIAMESE/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 470. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
pirate.jpg
Pirate - A4638637 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AMERICAN STAFF - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 059 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
romeo.jpg
Romeo - A4631657 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE MAINE COON/RAGDOLL - about 13 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 471. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
taco.jpg
Taco - A4636321 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR LABRADOR RETR/ROTTWEILER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 339. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (9/30/21)

close-gallery
  • masala.jpeg
  • goguis.jpeg
  • spud.jpeg
  • princess.jpeg
  • Gemma 675719.jpg
  • gorda.jpg
  • garlic.jpg
  • julip.jpg
  • clyde.jpg
  • puff.jpg
  • sandy1.jpg
  • henry.jpg
  • banyan.jpg
  • bt .jpg
  • cade.jpg
  • casey.jpg
  • juliet.jpg
  • pirate.jpg
  • romeo.jpg
  • taco.jpg

Share

Masala: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673714AHS
Gogius: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670600AHS
Spud: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670471AHS
Princess: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675611AHS
Gemma: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675719AHS
Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Clyde - A4616590 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX -about 1 year 1 month old. EAST KENNEL - 093. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Puff - A4617647 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN SIBERIAN HUSKY/CHOW CHOW - about 10 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 301. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Henry - A4625884 - NEUTERED MALE TAN AIREDALE TERR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 036. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
BT - A4634471 - UNALTERED FEMALE BRN TORBI/WHITE DOMESTIC LH - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 461. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Cade - A4632942 -UNALTERED MALE WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/ALASKAN HUSKY - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 245. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Casey - A4599841 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 085. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Juliet - A4631651 -SPAYED FEMALE DIL TORTIE/WHITE SIAMESE/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 470. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Pirate - A4638637 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AMERICAN STAFF - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 059 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Romeo - A4631657 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE MAINE COON/RAGDOLL - about 13 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 471. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Taco - A4636321 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR LABRADOR RETR/ROTTWEILER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 339. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next