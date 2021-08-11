Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/11/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

olga.jpg
Olga:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A618733Photo by: AHS
bella.jpg
Bella:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658386Photo by: AHS
finn.jpg
Finn:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A635650Photo by: AHS
sarabi.jpg
Sarabi:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668588Photo by: AHS
babboo.jpg
Babboo:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671560Photo by: AHS
cleopatra.jpg
Cleopatra:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663337Photo by: AHS
kali.jpg
Kali: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A628609Photo by: AHS
Blaze 668336.jpg
Blaze is an energetic 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who first came to the Arizona Humane Society as a badly injured stray. A good Samaritan brought him to another valley veterinary clinic back in June, but when no owner could be found, he was transferred to AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ for more intensive care. He had been found with a fishing line around his neck and had several large burn wounds across his back. Despite his injuries, Blaze never lost his sweet disposition and always tried to play with staff members as they continued his treatment. Now that Blaze is all healed up, he is ready for a home of his own. Like most young Pitties, his is full of energy. He would do best in a home with a big yard where he can run and play. Fetch is his favorite game but he's eager to learn new tricks. He would love to find an active family who has time to train him and help burn off some of that playful energy. Due to his energy level and size, Blaze must go to a home with older children (no little ones he can accidentally knock over when he's playing). Blaze is already house-trained. If you are interested in adopting Blaze or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today!Photo by: AHS
garlic.jpg
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
james dean.jpg
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
bibimbap.jpg
Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
ellie.jpg
Ellie - A4598689 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 181. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
baxter.jpg
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
lauranna.jpg
Lauranna - A4613049 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BRINDLE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 176. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
jack.jpg
Jack - A4611891 - NEUTERED MALE CRM TABBY/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 435. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
wendell.jpg
Wendell - A4614536 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 010. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
lil red robin.jpg
Lil Red Robin - A4616399 - UNALTERED FEMALE RED CHOW CHOW - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 212. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
scotty.jpg
Scotty - A4616466 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE MALTESE - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 511. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
gabby.jpg
Gabby - A4616579 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TORBI DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 412. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (8/11/21)

close-gallery
  • olga.jpg
  • bella.jpg
  • finn.jpg
  • sarabi.jpg
  • babboo.jpg
  • cleopatra.jpg
  • kali.jpg
  • Blaze 668336.jpg
  • garlic.jpg
  • james dean.jpg
  • bibimbap.jpg
  • banyan.jpg
  • ellie.jpg
  • baxter.jpg
  • lauranna.jpg
  • jack.jpg
  • wendell.jpg
  • lil red robin.jpg
  • scotty.jpg
  • gabby.jpg

Share

Olga:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A618733AHS
Bella:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658386AHS
Finn:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A635650AHS
Sarabi:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668588AHS
Babboo:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A671560AHS
Cleopatra:https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663337AHS
Kali: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A628609AHS
Blaze is an energetic 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who first came to the Arizona Humane Society as a badly injured stray. A good Samaritan brought him to another valley veterinary clinic back in June, but when no owner could be found, he was transferred to AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ for more intensive care. He had been found with a fishing line around his neck and had several large burn wounds across his back. Despite his injuries, Blaze never lost his sweet disposition and always tried to play with staff members as they continued his treatment. Now that Blaze is all healed up, he is ready for a home of his own. Like most young Pitties, his is full of energy. He would do best in a home with a big yard where he can run and play. Fetch is his favorite game but he's eager to learn new tricks. He would love to find an active family who has time to train him and help burn off some of that playful energy. Due to his energy level and size, Blaze must go to a home with older children (no little ones he can accidentally knock over when he's playing). Blaze is already house-trained. If you are interested in adopting Blaze or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today!AHS
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Ellie - A4598689 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 181. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Lauranna - A4613049 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BRINDLE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 176. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Jack - A4611891 - NEUTERED MALE CRM TABBY/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 435. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Wendell - A4614536 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 010. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Lil Red Robin - A4616399 - UNALTERED FEMALE RED CHOW CHOW - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 212. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Scotty - A4616466 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE MALTESE - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 511. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Gabby - A4616579 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TORBI DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 412. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next