Blaze is an energetic 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who first came to the Arizona Humane Society as a badly injured stray. A good Samaritan brought him to another valley veterinary clinic back in June, but when no owner could be found, he was transferred to AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ for more intensive care. He had been found with a fishing line around his neck and had several large burn wounds across his back. Despite his injuries, Blaze never lost his sweet disposition and always tried to play with staff members as they continued his treatment. Now that Blaze is all healed up, he is ready for a home of his own. Like most young Pitties, his is full of energy. He would do best in a home with a big yard where he can run and play. Fetch is his favorite game but he's eager to learn new tricks. He would love to find an active family who has time to train him and help burn off some of that playful energy. Due to his energy level and size, Blaze must go to a home with older children (no little ones he can accidentally knock over when he's playing). Blaze is already house-trained. If you are interested in adopting Blaze or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today! AHS

Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.



James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Bibimbap - A4594862 -NEUTERED MALE BROWN CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 182. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Ellie - A4598689 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 10 years old. EAST KENNEL - 181. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Baxter - A4613960 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 325. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Lauranna - A4613049 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BRINDLE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 176. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Jack - A4611891 - NEUTERED MALE CRM TABBY/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 435. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Wendell - A4614536 - NEUTERED MALE BLUE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 010. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Lil Red Robin - A4616399 - UNALTERED FEMALE RED CHOW CHOW - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 212. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Scotty - A4616466 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE MALTESE - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 511. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Gabby - A4616579 - SPAYED FEMALE BRN TORBI DOMESTIC SH/MIX - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 412. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

