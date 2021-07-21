Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (7/21/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayton: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664808Photo by: AHS
Cajun is a handsome, 6-year-old orange tabby cat who first came to the Arizona Humane Society as an injured stray. A caring animal lover saw this sweet boy limping across their front yard earlier this month and brought him to AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital. Right away, it was clear that Cajun needed immediate medical care. One of his paws was swollen to twice its normal size and he had a deep puncture wound that was still bleeding. Luckily for Cajun, our dedicated medical team was able to clean his wound and get him on the road to recovery right away. Now, Cajun is looking for a home of his own. Although he can be nervous when meeting new people, Cajun is a very sweet cat. Once he gets to know you, he will gladly rub up against you and enjoy cuddle time and lots of chin scratches. Cajun would love to find a cat-savvy family that will allow him some time to come out of his shell. If you are interested in adopting Cajun, or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
Charlie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666430Photo by: AHS
Peanut: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A662331Photo by: AHS
Pepper: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670705Photo by: AHS
Katie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668251Photo by: AHS
Maple: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663510Photo by: AHS
Nova: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669546Photo by: AHS
James Dean - A4566593 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 066. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Lleyo - A3676636 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 269. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Charlie - A4595273 - NEUTERED MALE RED/TAN GERM SHEPHERD/AM PIT BULL TER - about 14 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 197. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Garlic - A4572520 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AUST SHEPHERD/MIX -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 098. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

Photo by: MCACC
Gizmo - A4604344 - NEUTERED MALE RED/BLACK CHOW CHOW/MIX - about 1 year old. EAST KENNEL - 148. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Jake - A4595034 - NEUTERED MALE CREAM/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 472. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Oso - A4560609 - NEUTERED MALE RED/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 385. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Pez - A4604668 -UNALTERED MALE BLACK CHIHUAHUA SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 495. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
Vanilla Ice - A4606635 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN ST BERNARD SMTH - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 008. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC

