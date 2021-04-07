Share Facebook

Unlike his namesake, Johnny Rose the kitty cat, didn't come from a life of wealth and privilege. This sweet kitty was actually rescued from horrible conditions by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians. He and several other cats had been found abandoned in a home earlier this year. Luckily, Johnny Rose made a speedy recovery, but one of his ears was deformed due to a hematoma. He is now 6 years old. Johnny Rose is a laid-back kind of guy who can be a little shy at first. He would love to find a home with someone who will be patient with him as he comes out of his shell and lets his personality bloom. If you're interested in adopting Johnny Rose or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Pooh Bear https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A660527 AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Daila - A4557285 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 278. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Artichoke - A4539647 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 089. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Colorado - A4560582 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 310. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lucy - A4312524 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 147. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Maddie - A4561025 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 184. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Trinket - A4539748 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. FOSTER Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

