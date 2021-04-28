Share Facebook

“This sweet senior is Malaya, a 10-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been with the Arizona Humane Society since March 24th. Malaya was surrendered by her previous owner after they were no longer able to care for her, and now she’s hoping to find a furever family to spend her golden years with. Miss Malaya is an absolute love bug and is incredibly laidback and easy going. Despite her age, this girl loves going for walks and is great on a leash! If you're interested in adopting Malaya or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.” AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Mononoke - A4557433 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR/WHITE BORDER COLLIE/AUST SHEPHERD - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 286. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Adena - A4567012 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE QUEENSLAND HEEL - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 081. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Bane - A4206061 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AMER BULLDOG/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 118. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Coco - A4113141 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE LABRADOR RETR/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 342. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Henry - A4568042 - NEUTERED MALE FLAME PT SIAMESE/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 479. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Itchy - A4547526 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 298. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Moscow - A4526738 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE SIBERIAN HUSKY/GERM SHEPHERD -about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 239. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

