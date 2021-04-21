Share Facebook

Moon is a 6-year-old Pit Bull/ Pug mix. He is a smart energetic boy who loves to run and play. He would love to go to a home with a yard where he can show off his impressive fetch skills. After he's burned off some energy, Moon becomes a big cuddle-bug. Snuggling up next to his human friends is his favorite thing to do. Moon loves all people and gets along with everyone except for cats. Those pesky felines don't seem to like Moon's signature sloppy kisses. He has lived with other dogs in the past, but we always recommend a slow introduction to make sure he's a perfect fit into his new home. If anyone is interested in adopting Moon or any other AHS pet, they can visit www.azhumane.org to learn more about the pet and book an appointment to meet them. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now) AHS

Luna is hoping there is a kitty lover who falls in love with her beautiful yellow eyes and sweet purr-sonality so she can find the perfect forever home she deserves! This gorgeous seven-year-old domestic shorthair cat has been in the care of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) since February when she was surrendered by her previous owner. Once in AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, x-rays revealed Luna has some inflammation of her airways meaning that she could have possible lung issues. This will need to be monitored and explored with her future vet for further diagnostics and possible ongoing care. Despite her possible medical condition, Luna is still the sweetest girl who gets along with everyone she meets, including other cats and dogs too! AHS

Bucky Kentucky https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A661384 AHS

Luna Jasmine https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A659774 AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Daila - A4557285 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 278. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Rattles - A3857085 - NEUTERED MALE RED/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 114 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lucy - A4312524 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 147. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Trinket - A4539748 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. FOSTER Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

