Rattles - A3857085 - NEUTERED MALE RED/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 114 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Meet Mia! This sweet little Chihuahua mix is looking for a home with someone who has as much love to give as she does. At 6-years-old, Mia had a rough start in life. She was brought the Arizona Humane Society after police found her abandoned in a town home with no one to care for her. She was so excited to see her rescuers that she ran right up to them and gave them lots of kisses. Once she was in AHS' care, it was clear that this little pup needed some extra TLC. She has a medical disclosure for a Cataract and Synechia, which is an adhesion on her eye. Now, she is searching for a home of her own. If you're interested in adopting Mia or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sendi - A4564594 - UNALTERED FEMALE WHITE/TAN LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 339. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Batman https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658181 AHS

Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Steuben - A4565303 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 208. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Daila - A4557285 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 278. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lucy - A4312524 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 147. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Arlene - A4557394 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 7 years old. EAST KENNEL - 136. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Dustin https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A655406 AHS

Harold - A4562663 - NEUTERED MALE RED LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 12 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 346. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Mary - A4558299 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN BORDER COLLIE/MIX - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 276. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Snickers https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658566 AHS

Pearl - A4564426 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK CHINESE SHARPEI/AM PIT BULL TER - about 1 year old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 292. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

King https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657260 AHS

Mononoke - A4557433 - NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR/WHITE BORDER COLLIE/AUST SHEPHERD - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 286. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

